What Do the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2025 Tony Awards?

The 69th annual Drama Desk Awards will take place on Sunday, June 1st, 2025.
Earlier today, Norm Lewis announced the nominations for the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which will be held on Monday, June 10. What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama Desk usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?
Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama Desk nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past ten years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama Desk nominees have at a Tony nod below!
|Year
|Eligible Drama Desk Nominees That
Earned Tony Nominations
|Percentage
|2024
|59 of 80
|74%
|2023
|55 of 82
|67%
|2022
|45 of 59
|76%
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|19 of 21
|90%
|2019
|52 of 65
|80%
|2018
|60 of 72
|83%
|2017
|52 of 75
|69%
|2016
|50 of 71
|70%
|2015
|48 of 69
|70%
|2014
|60 of 83
|72%
|2013
|50 of 75
|67%
|2012
|46 of 74
|62%
|2011
|52 of 75
|69%
|2010
|51 of 85
|60%
|2009
|52 of 89
|58%
View a full list of the 2025 nominees and check out a full breakdown of the 2024/25 Broadway season.
Videos