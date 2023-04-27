What Do the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?
The 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on June 6, 2023.
Earlier today, Frank DiLella and Donna McKechnie announced the nominations for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which will be held on Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at Sardi's Restaurant.
What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama Desk usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?
Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama Desk nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past ten years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama Desk nominees have at a Tony nod below!
|Year
|Eligible Drama Desk Nominees That
Earned Tony Nominations
|Percentage
|2022
|45 of 59
|76%
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|19 of 21
|90%
|2019
|52 of 65
|80%
|2018
|60 of 72
|83%
|2017
|52 of 75
|69%
|2016
|50 of 71
|70%
|2015
|48 of 69
|70%
|2014
|60 of 83
|72%
|2013
|50 of 75
|67%
|2012
|46 of 74
|62%
|2011
|52 of 75
|69%
|2010
|51 of 85
|60%
|2009
|52 of 89
|58%
|2008
|49 of 83
|59%