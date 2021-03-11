West End MAMMA MIA! Aims for September 2021 Return; Outdoor Production to Play Harewood House This August

The West End production of the worldwide smash musical Mamma Mia! is currently aiming for a September return, according to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail.

In the meantime, one of the show's creators, Judy Craymer, has revealed that a special outdoor production of the show is being planned for this August.

Cast members from the UK and international touring productions are set to star including Sara Poyzer, Nicky Swift, Helen Anker, Richard Standing, Daniel Crowder, and Jamie Kenna.

The production is set to run from August 13-30 at Harewood House in Yorkshire and will host a special performance for NHS and other frontline workers on August 12. Bookings will begin March 18.

This sunny, funny story of love, laughter and friendship has been thrilling London audiences for over 20 years.

Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's songs, from "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me" to "Super Trouper" and "Thank You For The Music," MAMMA MIA!'s enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.



Over 40 million people worldwide have been dancing in the aisles to this sensational musical, and London is where it all began back in 1999.