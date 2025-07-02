West Bank Cafe Will Launch Monday Brunch for Theatre Industry This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has just learned that beginning Monday, July 14, West Bank Cafe will extend its weekend brunch to Mondays from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, to accommodate the schedules of industry professionals, who often have shows on the weekends.

Guests are also invited to enjoy their meal surrounded by a new gallery of rare and original Al Hirschfeld prints, including signed portraits of Broadway legends like Chita Rivera, Bernadette Peters, and Carol Channing, and more. The atmosphere is relaxed, nostalgic, and celebratory—with fun pop playing overhead and a rotating lineup of vintage daytime television favorites like Regis and Kathie Lee, Price is Right, and One Life to Live playing on the screens.

West Bank Cafe is located at 407 W 42nd Street on the corner of 9th Ave, just steps from the heart of Broadway. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at wbcnyc.com or by calling 212-695-6909.