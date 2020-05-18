Welcome to the New & Improved BroadwayWorld

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce today the launch of our website redesign!

Designed with our readers in mind, we've made a number of exciting visual updates to the website so that you get more news and original content, a better message board experience, and important updates on industry trends and so much more.

Our BroadwayWorld Regional sites (featuring writers in over 150 markets across the globe), show listings, job postings and classified listings have all gotten an exciting refresh as well.

Everyone on the BroadwayWorld team takes great pride in our position as the leader in all coverage for theatre and live entertainment for Broadway and beyond. We approached the changes that you are now seeing today, keeping that in mind every step of the way.

We hope that you'll find the new site a faster, cleaner and happier browsing experience across all browsers, screen sizes and devices. The goal was to make it even more functional on large desktops, and to provide the ultimate browsing experience on even smallest of phone screens.

As always, feedback is always welcome, as well as any bug reports, or suggestions for improvements. Feel free to drop us a note at contact@broadwayworld.com.

As is tradition at BWW whenever we do a website refresh, we wanted to take a stroll down memory lane and take a look at BWW cesigns of yesteryear. Check out our designs from 2003 to present in the video below!

