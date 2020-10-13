Welcome Tea For THROUGH HER LENS: Tribeca And CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program A Success

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jane Rosenthal, Paula Weinstein, Tribeca and CHANEL hosted a virtual welcome tea.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jane Rosenthal, Paula Weinstein, Tribeca and CHANEL hosted a virtual welcome tea for the 6th annual THROUGH HER LENS: The Tribeca CHANEL Women's Filmmaker program.

The event kicked off the sixth annual three-day workshop, presented by Tribeca and CHANEL, in collaboration with Pulse Films. Gathering virtually for the first time, women in entertainment - actors, directors, writers, producers, casting directors, executives and costume designers - came together to support their filmmaking community and the emerging filmmakers selected for the program.

The program was designed to discover and empower ten rising filmmaker teams with project support, master classes, one-on-one mentorship, and peer-to-peer sessions, and will award $100,000 for project development and production.

In her introductory remarks, Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises, stated, "In an age of misinformation and disinformation, there is something louder than words, and that is action. We all have to be action heroes, whether that is by voting or telling a story or mentoring the next generation. Each one of us has the tools and the power to do something that breaks through. We have our own power to act. Creating a sustainable plan for change by telling stories that can't be ignored, twisted against us, or interrupted is what THROUGH HER LENS is all about."

"One of our country's greatest exports is the ability to change and to be heard. The women we have here today are changing the narrative," added Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer, Tribeca Enterprises.

"There is nothing more powerful than one's own skin color, poetry, music, and experience," said director/producer Mira Nair.

This year, Tribeca and CHANEL will also host a series of conversations between leading women in film that will be accessible to the public. New to the program, In Conversation offers aspiring filmmakers around the world virtual access to these inspiring talks. In Conversation 2020 will include talks with actor/producer Yara Shahidi and her business partner and mother, Keri Shahidi, discussing the business of film and setting one's own career path, cinematographers Rachel Morrsion and Ellen Kuras, who will exchange insights on visual storytelling, and actor/director Kristen Stewart and actor/writer Jenny Slate weighing in on creative collaborations with actors.

In Conversation will air daily during the program October 13-15 at 1PM (ET) at www.tribecafilm.com/throughherlens.

