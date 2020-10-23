Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ryan McCartan, Mandy Patinkin, Jeremy O. Harris & More!

Article Pixel

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Oct. 23, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Ryan McCartan

@ryan.mccartan

My first original music drop in over a year - Oct 30 ##music ##musician ##ryanmccartan

a?? original sound - Ryan McCartan

JJ Niemann

Tyler Joseph Ellis

Alex Newell

Mandy Patinkin

@coleylamb

@katieenieto

@katieenieto

@carolinenieto impression hour continues w/ Broadway divas + Jennifer Anniston bc we can't sing like Madeline Kahn ##impressions ##dontrainonmyparade

a?? original sound - katieenieto

Tyler Warwick

@tyler_warwick

This is what it takes if you want to be married to me. ? I MISS THEATRE SO MUCH ?? ##wicked ##defyinggravity ##HorrorTok ##broadway ##theatrekid ##fyp

a?? Defying Gravity home edition - Tyler Warwick

@jailynisfeliz

Jeremy O. Harris

@jeremyoharris

Reply to @maddiefranceslevine

a?? Theme from "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (Lumos!) - Movie Sounds Unlimited
Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You