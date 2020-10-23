Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ryan McCartan, Mandy Patinkin, Jeremy O. Harris & More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Ryan McCartan
@ryan.mccartan
My first original music drop in over a year - Oct 30 ##music ##musician ##ryanmccartana?? original sound - Ryan McCartan
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
coming soon! ??aoe? ok but this audio by @danieljmertzlufft SLAPS ##theatrekid ##ThatWitch ##broadway ##rat ##ratatouille ##musical ##sing ##actora?? original sound - danieljmertzlufft
Tyler Joseph Ellis
@tylerjosephellis
Three bucks. Two bags. One bitch. ##fyp ##foryou ##comedy ##newyork ##theatrekid ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##theatre ##nyca?? original sound - Tyler Joseph Ellis
Alex Newell
@thealexnewell
"Nice haircut i?? Mercedes" ##always ##alllove @rileybge ##gleea?? Theres no FEELING cocojones - Kaitlyn
Mandy Patinkin
@tiktokinpatinkin
##twerkformechallenge ##twerk ##challenge ##vote ##voteblue ##affirmations ##votechallenge ##createtheoutcomeMandy Patinkin and Kathryn G">a?? original sound - Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn G
@coleylamb
@coleylamb
Reply to @joharrik part 2 ##gleekypotter twist of @soupytime 's hp trend ##harrypotter##glee##hogwarts##gleek##dracomalfoy##fyp##foryou##ProblemSolved##virala?? original sound - georgie
@katieenieto
@katieenieto
@carolinenieto impression hour continues w/ Broadway divas + Jennifer Anniston bc we can't sing like Madeline Kahn ##impressions ##dontrainonmyparadea?? original sound - katieenieto
Tyler Warwick
@tyler_warwick
This is what it takes if you want to be married to me. ? I MISS THEATRE SO MUCH ?? ##wicked ##defyinggravity ##HorrorTok ##broadway ##theatrekid ##fypa?? Defying Gravity home edition - Tyler Warwick
@jailynisfeliz
@jailynisfeliz
No content, head empty?##theatrekid##voiceeffects##rent##musical##singing##HorrorTok##DoItBold##fypシ##xyzbcaa?? original sound - Jailyn?
Jeremy O. Harris
@jeremyoharris
Reply to @maddiefranceslevinea?? Theme from "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (Lumos!) - Movie Sounds Unlimited
