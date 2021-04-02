TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Kathryn Gallagher, Joe Iconis & More!

Check out our top ten TikToks of the week featuring Broadway's biggest stars!

Apr. 2, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Kristin Chenoweth

Natalie Weiss

@thenatalieweiss

Trying both trends - thanks for the inspo @tiktattok @tayloresings @jacobcollier ##fyp ##breakingdowntheriffs ##bdtr ##riffs ##chromaticriffs ##makeup

a?? original sound - Natalie Weiss

Joe Iconis

Kathryn Gallagher

Brett Boles

JJ Niemann

Robert Madge

Alex Wong

@alexdwong

Came back to the theatre to do it since all Broadway shows are still closed right now ?a??i??##newsies ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##dance

a?? original sound - Alex Wong

The Broadway Boys

@thoroughlymodernmolly


From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz