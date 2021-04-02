Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Kathryn Gallagher, Joe Iconis & More!
Check out our top ten TikToks of the week featuring Broadway's biggest stars!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
That sweet, sweet relief high note ?? ##highnotes ##highnote ##highc ##kristinchenoweth ##sweetrelief ##pottytimea?? original sound - Kristin Chenoweth
Natalie Weiss
@thenatalieweiss
Trying both trends - thanks for the inspo @tiktattok @tayloresings @jacobcollier ##fyp ##breakingdowntheriffs ##bdtr ##riffs ##chromaticriffs ##makeupa?? original sound - Natalie Weiss
Joe Iconis
@mrjoeiconis
High school was rough ##bemorechill ##brookelohst ##bmcmusical ##doyouwannaride ##joeiconisa?? original sound - Static2.0?
Kathryn Gallagher
@kathryngallaghersayshi
good to be home ##sandycohen ##theoca?? original sound - kat
Brett Boles
@brettboles
##tradition ##themtea ##fiddlerontheroof ##throwbackthursday ##musicals ##fypa?? original sound - The M Tea! ? with Brett Boles
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
Playing games onstage is always a 12/10 ? ##broadway ##actor ##theatre ##theatrekid ##waitress ##musical ##wig ##costume ##mic ##YasClean ##game ##gamesa?? original sound - JJ Niemann
Robert Madge
@rob_madge_
Reply to @sarah_w_75 ##lesmis ##lesmiserables ##theatre ##theatrekid ##fyp ##foryoupage ##musicaltheatrea?? original sound - Rob Madge
Alex Wong
@alexdwong
Came back to the theatre to do it since all Broadway shows are still closed right now ?a??i??##newsies ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##dancea?? original sound - Alex Wong
The Broadway Boys
@thebroadwayboys
Spring is here. Kick rocks Elsa. ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##happyholi ##springbreak ##musicals ##quickchangea?? Stuck in the Middle - Tai Verdes