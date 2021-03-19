Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Keala Settle, Samantha Barks, Amber Riley & More!

Check out Tiktoks from Orfeh, Laura Dreyfuss and others!

Mar. 19, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Keala Settle

@thekealasettle

##duet with @revoiced THIS WAS THA JAM in high school! And yes I'm in the same ##pandemic ##nike ##hoodie! ? ##fyp ##foryoupage ##swvchallenge

♬ Weak DUET - REVOICED

Samantha Barks

@samanthabarksofficial

##stitch with @sewphy Here is my secret useless talent! What's yours? ? ##fyp ##foryou ##secrettalent ❤️

♬ original sound - Samantha Barks

Laura Dreyfuss

Amber Riley

Orfeh

Jonalyn Saxer

Kayla Capone Kasper

@thoroughlymodernmolly

@thoroughlymodernmolly

bonus point if they fall out of their seats from excitement at some point ##theatre##theatrekid##fyp

♬ original sound - molly hagerty

@trumpenstein

@nick.kerry

@nick.kerry

Just so you know they're not evil in real life?? ##villain ##musical ##onlyjoking ##theatre ##fypツ Inspo - @bomanciaga

♬ original sound - Nick Kerry

Chloe Rabinowitz