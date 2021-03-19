Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Keala Settle, Samantha Barks, Amber Riley & More!
Check out Tiktoks from Orfeh, Laura Dreyfuss and others!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Keala Settle
@thekealasettle
##duet with @revoiced THIS WAS THA JAM in high school! And yes I'm in the same ##pandemic ##nike ##hoodie! ? ##fyp ##foryoupage ##swvchallenge♬ Weak DUET - REVOICED
Samantha Barks
@samanthabarksofficial
##stitch with @sewphy Here is my secret useless talent! What's yours? ? ##fyp ##foryou ##secrettalent ❤️♬ original sound - Samantha Barks
Laura Dreyfuss
@hotdamnitslaura
Show me what your good vibes look like ☀️ ##defrost ##defrosting ##fyp ##foryou♬ original sound - Laura Dreyfuss
Amber Riley
@amberpriley
##greenscreenvideo ##redcarpetregrets ##RILEY ##AmberRiley ##fashion♬ original sound - Amir Yass
Orfeh
@official_orfeh
Happy St. Paddy's Day from ##TheKarls & my ##Ireland loving alter ego ##paulettte??‼️##legallyblonde ##fy ##foryoupage ##fyp ##foryou @jammyprod @mtv♬ original sound - Orfeh
Jonalyn Saxer
@princessjkglitter
##stitch with @jjniemann ##greenscreen one of my favorite Broadway stories ##broadway ##musicaltheater ##dance ##holidayinn ##fyp ##theaterkid♬ original sound - user3488420398619
Kayla Capone Kasper
@kaylacaponekasper
A repost while I'm still on the mend from miss rona ?? ##musicaltheatrekid ##musicaltheatre ##musicaltheater ##voiceteacher ##broadway♬ original sound - Kayla Capone Kasper
@thoroughlymodernmolly
@thoroughlymodernmolly
bonus point if they fall out of their seats from excitement at some point ##theatre##theatrekid##fyp♬ original sound - molly hagerty
@trumpenstein
@trumpenstein
Reply to @thegirlthatlooksup pt 2 ##anastasia ##onceuponadecember ##moviesoundtracks ##flahertyandahrens ##disneynow ##funny ##fyp♬ original sound - Zachary Trump
@nick.kerry
@nick.kerry
Just so you know they're not evil in real life?? ##villain ##musical ##onlyjoking ##theatre ##fypツ Inspo - @bomanciaga♬ original sound - Nick Kerry