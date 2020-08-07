Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jordan Fisher and More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Jordan Fisher
@jordan_fisher
SeaCat, Tanner and Rascal back at it ?@garrettclayton91 @kentboyd_♬ DJ DOXY never to much remix - itsdoxy
Katie Jo
@katiejoyofosho
Theatres trying to reopen during a global pandemic part 2! Still a bad idea! ? ##musicals♬ original sound - katiejoyofosho
@vdanilz
@vdanilz
Told my husband we would be sleeping early tonight, but here I am ??♀️ (dc: @landonmoss) ##hamilton ##helpless ##dance ##fyp ##foryou ##filipina♬ original sound - quinnflepuff
Columbus Gay Mens Chorus
@columbusgaymenschorus
Lay all your love on us, ABBA! ##abba ##columbusgaymenschorus ##galachoruses ##choir ##distancedmasksinging♬ original sound - columbusgaymenschorus
@zachhone
@zachhone
What's the best method of attack? ##theatrekid ##highschooltheatre ##broadway ##belting ##greenscreen♬ original sound - zachhone
@mcnevin_ryan24
@mcnevin_ryan24
i've been doing this all morning and the sweat is REAL! ##hothoneyrag ##dancer? ##thisisprobablywrong ##spooky♬ original sound - mcnevin_ryan24
@elvieboy
@elvieboy
? ##Hamiltonmusical ##musicaltheatre ##broadwaybackwards ##singer ##broadwaybound ##hamilton♬ original sound - elvieboy
@nick.alvino
@nick.alvino
##duet with @hayleystone__ GIMMIE GIMMIE GIMMIE her hair!! A queen ? ##dancer ##fyp ##abba ##musicaltheatre♬ Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) - ABBA
@eleanxrmay
@eleanxrmay
If the Schuyler Sisters were tap dancers ? ##reply to @abbiearnold_x ##hamilton ##hbdtiktok ##fyp ##tapdance ##dancechallenge ##broadway @hamiltonmusical♬ Schuyler Sisters x Tap In DJ Yames - dj_yames
William Aaron Bishop
@williamaaronbishop
##duet with @jackattackcleary80 Phantom of the Opera challenge ##popcornkaraoke ##fyp ##foryou ##viral ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##singing ##musically♬ original sound - jackattackcleary80
