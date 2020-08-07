Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jordan Fisher and More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Aug. 7, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Jordan Fisher

@jordan_fisher

SeaCat, Tanner and Rascal back at it ?@garrettclayton91 @kentboyd_

♬ DJ DOXY never to much remix - itsdoxy

Katie Jo

@katiejoyofosho

Theatres trying to reopen during a global pandemic part 2! Still a bad idea! ? ##musicals

♬ original sound - katiejoyofosho

@vdanilz

@vdanilz

Told my husband we would be sleeping early tonight, but here I am ??‍♀️ (dc: @landonmoss) ##hamilton ##helpless ##dance ##fyp ##foryou ##filipina

♬ original sound - quinnflepuff

Columbus Gay Mens Chorus

@zachhone

@mcnevin_ryan24

@elvieboy


@nick.alvino

@eleanxrmay

@eleanxrmay

If the Schuyler Sisters were tap dancers ? ##reply to @abbiearnold_x ##hamilton ##hbdtiktok ##fyp ##tapdance ##dancechallenge ##broadway @hamiltonmusical

♬ Schuyler Sisters x Tap In DJ Yames - dj_yames

William Aaron Bishop

