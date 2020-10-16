Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Dick Van Dyke, Cyndi Lauper, Jordan Fisher & More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Cameo (Featuring Dick Van Dyke!)
@cameo
One does not simply say "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" backwards. ##marypoppins ##dickvandyke ##supercalifragilisticexpialidocious♬ original sound - Cameo
Cyndi Lauper
@cyndilauper
Have you done the ##ShowYourTrueColors challenge yet? Sun 10/11 @ 8PM EST I'll be going live with @kingprincess . Join us! @truecolorsunited ?♬ original sound - Cyndi Lauper
Jordan Fisher
Amber Riley
@rileybge
##duet with @duhhitsemily IT ME ??♀️?♬ original sound - Duhitsemily
Heather Morris
@heathermorristv
Couldn't resist pretending like I was in the super bowl for a moment ##jlotiktokchallenge♬ original sound - mnminii
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
first ep of Broadway Explained! follow for more & leave those q's below! ? ##broadway ##question ##theatrekid ##actor ##RhymePOV ##GhostMode♬ original sound - JJ Niemann
Bart Johnson
@bart_johnson
Where you think Troy got them skillz? ? ##CoachDance ##ReadyForHSM4 ?? ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##Levitating ##hsm ##hstmtmts ##coachbolton ##dance♬ Tap In - Saweetie
@jd_malkin
@jd_malkin
I miss lying about my mental state during show season ? ##theatre ##theatrekid ##fyp ##show♬ original sound - 676.prod
@cost_n_mayor
@cost_n_mayor
Version 1 of who knows how many times we'll do this ??♀️??##Boo ##fyp ##foryou ##rhymepov ##BBMAs ##artober ##witchtok ##beinspired ##showyourtruecolors♬ hocus pocus I put a spell on you - Sarah Stull
@stellakatherinecole
@stellakatherinecole
Reply to @overlakeguy don't have time to be a perfectionist about this one but!! More ##judygarland ##sing ##musicaltheatre ##singer ##ItBeLikeThat ##fyp♬ original sound - Stella
