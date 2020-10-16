Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Dick Van Dyke, Cyndi Lauper, Jordan Fisher & More!

Article Pixel

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Oct. 16, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Cameo (Featuring Dick Van Dyke!)

@cameo

One does not simply say "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" backwards. ##marypoppins ##dickvandyke ##supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

♬ original sound - Cameo

Cyndi Lauper

@cyndilauper

Have you done the ##ShowYourTrueColors challenge yet? Sun 10/11 @ 8PM EST I'll be going live with @kingprincess . Join us! @truecolorsunited ?

♬ original sound - Cyndi Lauper

Jordan Fisher

Amber Riley

@rileybge

##duet with @duhhitsemily IT ME ??‍♀️?

♬ original sound - Duhitsemily

Heather Morris

@heathermorristv

Couldn't resist pretending like I was in the super bowl for a moment ##jlotiktokchallenge

♬ original sound - mnminii

JJ Niemann

@jjniemann

first ep of Broadway Explained! follow for more & leave those q's below! ? ##broadway ##question ##theatrekid ##actor ##RhymePOV ##GhostMode

♬ original sound - JJ Niemann

Bart Johnson

@jd_malkin

@jd_malkin

I miss lying about my mental state during show season ? ##theatre ##theatrekid ##fyp ##show

♬ original sound - 676.prod

@cost_n_mayor

@stellakatherinecole

@stellakatherinecole

Reply to @overlakeguy don't have time to be a perfectionist about this one but!! More ##judygarland ##sing ##musicaltheatre ##singer ##ItBeLikeThat ##fyp

♬ original sound - Stella
Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You