TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Ramos, Kristin Chenoweth & More

Check out our top TikToks this week!

Jul. 16, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Daphne Rubin-Vega

@daphnerubinvegaofficial

##intheheightsmovie ##nomediga ##rehearsal ##bts @melissabarreram @stephaniebeatriz @intheheightsmovie @sheisdash @lesliegraceofficial @danadaners

♬ original sound - DRV

Anthony Ramos

Kristin Chenoweth

@kristinchenoweth

Yesterday was my favorite day of the year... free slurpees, y'all!!! ? @7eleven ##7eleven ##7elevenday ##slurpee ##seveneleven

♬ original sound - Kristin Chenoweth

Mandy Patinkin

Rachel Bloom

@rachelbloom77

Now that some ##crazyexgirlfriend songs are trending here on the tiktik I thought I'd provide some insight into the writing process ##youstupidbitch

♬ original sound - Rachel Bloom

Harry Connick Jr.

@stuarth2o

@stuarth2o

##duet with @stuarth2o Rehearsals for a brand new production of Fiddler On the Roof! Thank you, @asimmango ! ##musicals ##comedy ##writersoftiktok

♬ If I Were a Rich Man - Danny Burstein & Various Artists

@joshuadavisfarner

@rlind92

@swagtheatreboy

