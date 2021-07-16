Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Ramos, Kristin Chenoweth & More
Check out our top TikToks this week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Daphne Rubin-Vega
@daphnerubinvegaofficial
##intheheightsmovie ##nomediga ##rehearsal ##bts @melissabarreram @stephaniebeatriz @intheheightsmovie @sheisdash @lesliegraceofficial @danadaners♬ original sound - DRV
Anthony Ramos
@anthonyramosofficial
This one is 4 you Grandma Ita. ????♬ BLACKOUT. Thekatiebradshaw - KATIE ♡︎
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
Yesterday was my favorite day of the year... free slurpees, y'all!!! ? @7eleven ##7eleven ##7elevenday ##slurpee ##seveneleven♬ original sound - Kristin Chenoweth
Mandy Patinkin
@mandypatinktok
How to answer a question:♬ original sound - Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn G
Rachel Bloom
@rachelbloom77
Now that some ##crazyexgirlfriend songs are trending here on the tiktik I thought I'd provide some insight into the writing process ##youstupidbitch♬ original sound - Rachel Bloom
Harry Connick Jr.
@harryconnickjr
hidden talent! ##bustamove ##bustamovefamily ##bustamovechallenge ##fyp ##lipsynс♬ original sound - Harry Connick Jr.
@stuarth2o
@stuarth2o
##duet with @stuarth2o Rehearsals for a brand new production of Fiddler On the Roof! Thank you, @asimmango ! ##musicals ##comedy ##writersoftiktok♬ If I Were a Rich Man - Danny Burstein & Various Artists
@joshuadavisfarner
@joshuadavisfarner
It's funny cause it's TRUE ##greenscreen ##broadway ##theatrekid ##musicman ##legallyblondethemusical ##chicagothemusical ##musicaltheatre♬ original sound - Joshua Davis Farner
@rlind92
@rlind92
Broadway Ladies do Chiquitita ##impressions ##broadway ##chiquititas ##mammamia ##theatrekid ##DontSpillChallenge♬ original sound - Rachel
@swagtheatreboy
@swagtheatreboy
they probably think im listening to a podcast or something... fools ##intrusivethoughts ##legallyblonde ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##fyp♬ Legally Blonde (Remix) - Kate Shindle & Laura Bell Bundy & 'Legally Blonde' Ensemble & Natalie Joy Johnson