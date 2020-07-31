Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, Landon Moss, JJ Niemann and More
Our favorites also include Katie Jo, Rocky Paterra and others!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Colleen Ballinger
@colleen
i was homeschooled.a?? Girls in the Hood - Megan Thee Stallion
Landon Moss
@landonmoss
I sing this or satisfied atleast 10 times a day ?? ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupagea?? original sound - quinnflepuff
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
Obsessed with this trend ? (@nikkidontdrive inspo!) ##hamilton ##hamiltonjr ##musical ##theatrekid ##BiggestFan ##pov ##glee ##dance ##dancera?? original sound - bwayforever
Katie Jo
@katiejoyofosho
Lol but seriously please don't make actors do this ? ##musical ##theatre ##broadwaya?? original sound - katiejoyofosho
@terrymarc_
@terrymarc_
Yo y'all doing Hamilton dirty! ##hamiltonmusical ##hamilton ##fyp ##foryoupage ##reaction ##genuine ##genuinereactiona?? original sound - rowdyroddytyler
Rocky Paterra
@rockysroad
Calling all struggling actors! ?? ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##actorslife ##theatrekid ##gayman ##musicaltheatrekid ##theatrekidcheck ##playbill ##hamiltoka?? original sound - rockysroad
@thewhitedressexpert (Featuring Jonathan Groff!)
@thewhitedressexpert
##mindhunter ##Hamiltoni?? ##Jonathani?? Long day on set and he rewarded the child actors with a song.a?? original sound - thewhitedressexpert
@zzddhh
@kellykudlik
@kellykudlik
we loved learning your arrangement @jimhogan220 !! ?? the end was cut off tho? ##defyingravity ##defyinggravitychallenge ##singing ##harmony ##fypa?? original sound - kellykudlik
@thoroughlymodernmolly
@thoroughlymodernmolly
and if ya don't know, now ya know ##theatre##theatrekid##hamilfilm##fypa?? original sound - thoroughlymodernmolly
