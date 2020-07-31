Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, Landon Moss, JJ Niemann and More

Our favorites also include Katie Jo, Rocky Paterra and others!

Jul. 31, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Colleen Ballinger

Landon Moss

@landonmoss

I sing this or satisfied atleast 10 times a day ?? ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage

a?? original sound - quinnflepuff

JJ Niemann

Katie Jo

@katiejoyofosho

Lol but seriously please don't make actors do this ? ##musical ##theatre ##broadway

a?? original sound - katiejoyofosho

@terrymarc_

Rocky Paterra

@thewhitedressexpert (Featuring Jonathan Groff!)

@thewhitedressexpert

##mindhunter ##Hamiltoni?? ##Jonathani?? Long day on set and he rewarded the child actors with a song.

a?? original sound - thewhitedressexpert


@zzddhh


@kellykudlik

@kellykudlik

we loved learning your arrangement @jimhogan220 !! ?? the end was cut off tho? ##defyingravity ##defyinggravitychallenge ##singing ##harmony ##fyp

a?? original sound - kellykudlik

@thoroughlymodernmolly

