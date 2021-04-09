Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Christina Bianco, Tommy Bracco, Ciara Renée and More!

Check out our favorite TikToks of the week featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars!

Apr. 9, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Christina Bianco

Tommy Bracco

Max Clayton

Adam Wylie

Brett Boles

Abigail Barlow

Ciara Renée

@sofreshnsoqueen

##duet with @rjthecomposer ?? sorry for all the fuzz, I need a better recording set up ?? ##MusicalTheater ##FYP ##duet ##BROADWAY

♬ original sound - RJ Christian

Kyle Gordon

Danny Quadrino

@charlotte2005babydoll

@charlotte2005babydoll

Go crazy when your roommates leave baby ##college

♬ original sound - Yeah

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz