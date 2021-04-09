Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Christina Bianco, Tommy Bracco, Ciara Renée and More!
Check out our favorite TikToks of the week featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Christina Bianco
@thextinabianco
Reply to @philgreenaway ##karenwalker ##willandgrace ##impressions ##celebrityimpressions ##replytocomments ##fy ##fyp ##happybirthday ##birthdaygreetings♬ original sound - Christina Bianco
Tommy Bracco
@tommy_bracco
And no one is even the slightest bit phased ##newsies ##backstage ##broadway ##theatre ##dance ##disney ##britneyspears♬ original sound - tommybracco
Max Clayton
@maxmclayton
Who's vaccinated? ##vaccine ##fyp ##GetCrocd ##dance @sourpicklestv DC: Nick Laughlin♬ Gimme Gimme Gimme A Vaccine - maxmclayton
Adam Wylie
@thisisadamwylie
I was young Prince Derek! ##theswanprincess ##princederek ##voiceactor♬ original sound - Adam Wylie
Brett Boles
@brettboles
##awholenewworld ##sondheim ##themtea ##musicaltheatre ##fyp ##aladdin♬ original sound - The M Tea! ? with Brett Boles
Abigail Barlow
@abigailbarlowww
@emilythebear ❤️✨ ##bridgertonmusical♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow
Ciara Renée
@sofreshnsoqueen
##duet with @rjthecomposer ?? sorry for all the fuzz, I need a better recording set up ?? ##MusicalTheater ##FYP ##duet ##BROADWAY♬ original sound - RJ Christian
Kyle Gordon
@kylegordonisgreat
##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##choir ##choirteacher ##choirkids ##choirdirector ##choirtiktok ##choralmusic ##choralsinging ##chorus ##chorusteacher ##choruskids♬ original sound - Kyle Gordon
Danny Quadrino
@dannyquadrino
##wickedbroadway ##bwayvid ##broadwaymusicalsound ##wickedthemusicalbroadway ##nostolgia ##theatrejokes♬ original sound - J O S H⛈
@charlotte2005babydoll
Go crazy when your roommates leave baby ##college♬ original sound - Yeah