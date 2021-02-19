Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Brandy, Ben Platt, Judi Dench, Rachel Tucker and More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Brandy
@brandy
##duet with @camifrobabe you are such a Princess and thank you Mom for introducing your baby to me!! ##fyp ##cinderella ##brandya?? original sound - Camille Madeline
Ben Platt
@benplattypus
##duet with @thechrisbarnetta?? Once Upon a Dream - Invadable Harmony
Rachel Tucker
@racheltucker01
Reply to @alexfarrellll ?? ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##racheltucker ##elphaba ##wicked ##westend ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##auditions ##london ##usa ##greenRachel Tucker">a?? original sound - Rachel Tucker
Ingrid Michaelson
@ingridmichaelson
Can't Help Falling In Love. ##duet ##duetwithme ##fyp ##elvis ##glasses ##voiceeffectsIngrid Michaelson">a?? original sound - Ingrid Michaelson
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
had to make a musical version ? inspired by @mauroxmaccioni ##socialmedia ##rating ##ranking ##movies ##musical ##mammamia ##greatestshowman ##lalalandJJ Niemann">a?? original sound - JJ Niemann
Amber Ardolino
@ambernicoleardolino
I may have cried today. ##broadwaya?? original sound - amberardolino
@sam.williams1 (featuring his grandmother, Judi Dench!)
@sam.williams1
ITS BACK BUT WITH A TWIST! guess the lyric!! ##fyp ##fy ##foryou ##lyrics ##family ##damejudidenchSam Williams">a?? original sound - Sam Williams
Alex Wong
@alexdwong
Revisiting my "role" on So You Think You Can Dance with @twitchtok7 ? I need Twitch to duet this ?? ##dance ##dancer ##dancers ##sytycdLil Jon">a?? Outta Your Mind - Album Version (Edited) - Lil Jon
Cassie Silva
@cassie_silva
What ever happened to Cassie S? ##ElleWoods ##thenandnow ##stillsearching ##thesearchforthenextellewoods ##legallyblonde ##broadway ##cassiesCassie Silva">a?? original sound - Cassie Silva
@thoroughlymodernmolly
@thoroughlymodernmolly
*2017 specifically. ##theatre##theatrekid##fypa?? original sound - molly hagerty