Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Brandy, Ben Platt, Judi Dench, Rachel Tucker and More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Feb. 19, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Brandy

@brandy

##duet with @camifrobabe you are such a Princess and thank you Mom for introducing your baby to me!! ##fyp ##cinderella ##brandy

a?? original sound - Camille Madeline

Ben Platt

Rachel Tucker

Ingrid Michaelson

JJ Niemann

@jjniemann

had to make a musical version ? inspired by @mauroxmaccioni ##socialmedia ##rating ##ranking ##movies ##musical ##mammamia ##greatestshowman ##lalaland

JJ Niemann">a?? original sound - JJ Niemann

Amber Ardolino

@sam.williams1 (featuring his grandmother, Judi Dench!)

@sam.williams1

ITS BACK BUT WITH A TWIST! guess the lyric!! ##fyp ##fy ##foryou ##lyrics ##family ##damejudidench

Sam Williams">a?? original sound - Sam Williams

Alex Wong

@alexdwong

Revisiting my "role" on So You Think You Can Dance with @twitchtok7 ? I need Twitch to duet this ?? ##dance ##dancer ##dancers ##sytycd

Lil Jon">a?? Outta Your Mind - Album Version (Edited) - Lil Jon

Cassie Silva

@thoroughlymodernmolly


From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz