TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ben Platt, Samantha Barks, Jessica Vosk and More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Mar. 5, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Ben Platt

Samantha Barks

Jessica Vosk

Tommy Bracco

@tommy_bracco

Feelin HOT bc we got @deannagiulietti in Staten Island babyyyy!! It's a 12/10!!!! ##ootd ##ootadah ##dance ##broadway ##disco

♬ original sound - tommybracco

Larry Owens

@larryowenslive

memo to the girls who wanna sing here i am from dirty rotten scoundrels, read the play, and dirty it up

♬ original sound - larryowenslive

JJ Niemann

Amber Riley

@caitlinc118

Alex Wong

Tyler Joseph Ellis

@tylerjosephellis

And home before dark! Also shoutout to @casetify for the RAD theatre bitch case ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatre ##intothewoods ##comedy ##funny

♬ original sound - Tyler Joseph Ellis

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz