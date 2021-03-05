Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ben Platt, Samantha Barks, Jessica Vosk and More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Ben Platt
@benplattypus
continuing to spiral without broadway ##littlemermaid ##ilivealone ##ariel ##singing ##garage ##isthisbadformycareer♬ original sound - Ben Platt
Samantha Barks
@samanthabarksofficial
Had to try the ##allbymyselfchallenge Nearly passed out ? ##celinedion ##singing ##broadway ##fyp ##foryou♬ original sound - Samantha Barks
Jessica Vosk
@jessicavosk
##duet with @johnmayer ##fyp ##foryou ##carbs ##pasta ##italian ##howdareyou♬ original sound - johnmayer
Tommy Bracco
@tommy_bracco
Feelin HOT bc we got @deannagiulietti in Staten Island babyyyy!! It's a 12/10!!!! ##ootd ##ootadah ##dance ##broadway ##disco♬ original sound - tommybracco
Larry Owens
@larryowenslive
memo to the girls who wanna sing here i am from dirty rotten scoundrels, read the play, and dirty it up♬ original sound - larryowenslive
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
This song is fire, it just needed some Fosse flair ? ##wandavision ##marvel ##mcu ##theatrekid ##dance ##jazz ##choreography ##dancing ##musical ##broadway♬ Agatha All Along - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Amber Riley
@amberpriley
Welcome to the RILEY show, any requests??? ? ##RILEY ##drama ##dramaeffect ##karaoke ##amberriley♬ drama effect background - Not Me
@caitlinc118
@caitlinc118
who else had a barricade boys phase? ##lesmis ##thinkingaboutsomanythings ##lesmiserables ##aarontveit ##broadway♬ original sound - Amir Yass
Alex Wong
@alexdwong
##duet with @meghandestroyfit ##fromnowon ##fromnowonchallenge ##thegreatestshowman ##greatestshowman ##dance ##dancer♬ From Now On - Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
Tyler Joseph Ellis
@tylerjosephellis
And home before dark! Also shoutout to @casetify for the RAD theatre bitch case ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatre ##intothewoods ##comedy ##funny♬ original sound - Tyler Joseph Ellis