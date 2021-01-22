Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - BRIDGERTON THE MUSICAL, Sean Hayes, Rosie O'Donnell & More!

Jan. 22, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Abigail Barlow

@abigailbarlowww

The writers of ##bridgertonmusical have a PHOTOSHOOT TODAY and A STORY TO FILM FOR BBC WHAT IS HAPPENING @emilythebear

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow


@brettboles

Sean Hayes

@mattisunwell

@joedonovan96

@cat.strat

@cat.strat

##duet with @abigailbarlowww simon but make it simone, pls my range is so low ? (i'm not good at musical theatre forgive me i just love this sm)

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow

@kathleenhughes_

@kathleenhughes_

##duet with @alexachalnick pov: he stole from me, he killed her lover. we decide to work together on taking him down. ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou

a?? Songwriting Challenge THE SECRET EDITION - AlexaChalnick

JJ Niemann

@elchoreography

Milly Shapiro

@millyshaparoni

if this video gets 100k views I will do a cover of quiet lol i??##matildathemusical

Milly Shapiro ">a?? original sound - Milly Shapiro

