Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - BRIDGERTON THE MUSICAL, Sean Hayes, Rosie O'Donnell & More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Abigail Barlow
@abigailbarlowww
The writers of ##bridgertonmusical have a PHOTOSHOOT TODAY and A STORY TO FILM FOR BBC WHAT IS HAPPENING @emilythebeara?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
@brettboles
@brettboles
##wicked ##broadway ##musicaltheatrekid ##stephenschwartz ##foryoupagea?? original sound - Brett Boles
Sean Hayes
@seanhayes
# duet with @rosie ##Will&Gracea?? original sound - Scott Victor August
@mattisunwell
@mattisunwell
My Two Moods ##PopPunk ##musicaltheatre ##michigan ##alltimelow ##dearmaria ##westsidestory ##singer ##maria ##songwriter ##coversMatt Copley">a?? dear maria all time low maria west side story - Matt Copley
@joedonovan96
@joedonovan96
MUSES PART TWO ##Hercules ##disney ##muses ##musicaltheatrea?? Zero To Hero (From "Hercules") - Just Kids
@cat.strat
@cat.strat
##duet with @abigailbarlowww simon but make it simone, pls my range is so low ? (i'm not good at musical theatre forgive me i just love this sm)a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
@kathleenhughes_
@kathleenhughes_
##duet with @alexachalnick pov: he stole from me, he killed her lover. we decide to work together on taking him down. ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryoua?? Songwriting Challenge THE SECRET EDITION - AlexaChalnick
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
they're not ready for the woodchuck army ??? ##dance ##battle ##challenge ##woodchuck ##camprock ##genz ##liberal ##dancechallenge ##dancera?? original sound - Pip
@elchoreography
@elchoreography
Pen's song! ? @abigailbarlowww @emilythebear @dukerands ##bridgerton ##bridgertonmusical ##bridgertonnetflix ##bridgertontiktok ##bridgertontok ##fypa?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Milly Shapiro
@millyshaparoni
if this video gets 100k views I will do a cover of quiet lol i??##matildathemusicalMilly Shapiro ">a?? original sound - Milly Shapiro
Chloe Rabinowitz
-
Chloe Rabinowitz is a Philly native with a lifelong passion for writing and theater in equal measure. Chloe has been a published theater critic
(read more about this author...)
