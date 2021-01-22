Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - BRIDGERTON THE MUSICAL, Sean Hayes, Rosie O'Donnell & More!

Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Abigail Barlow

@abigailbarlowww The writers of ##bridgertonmusical have a PHOTOSHOOT TODAY and A STORY TO FILM FOR BBC WHAT IS HAPPENING @emilythebear a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow



@brettboles

@mattisunwell

@joedonovan96

@cat.strat

@cat.strat ##duet with @abigailbarlowww simon but make it simone, pls my range is so low ? (i'm not good at musical theatre forgive me i just love this sm) a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow

@kathleenhughes_

@elchoreography