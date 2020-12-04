Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ashley Park, Kathryn Gallagher, HAMILTON and More

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Dec. 4, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Ashley Park

Kathryn Gallagher

@kathryngallaghersayshi

an exclusive look backstage at a Broadway show ? ##broadway ##theaterkids

♬ original sound - kat

Hamilton

Jeremy O. Harris

Christina Bianco

Tommy Bracco

@once.upon.a.tory

@once.upon.a.tory

Watch my voice teacher walk in on me belting in the bathroom at 9am at the end ?? ##musicaltheatrekid ##theatrekid ##allfallsdown ##broadway

♬ original sound - Tory ?

@nick.kerry

Shelby Young

JJ Niemann

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz