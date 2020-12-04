Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Ashley Park, Kathryn Gallagher, HAMILTON and More
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Ashley Park
Kathryn Gallagher
@kathryngallaghersayshi
an exclusive look backstage at a Broadway show ? ##broadway ##theaterkids♬ original sound - kat
Hamilton
@hamiltonmusical
? ##spotifywrapped ?: @haleyrusso♬ original sound - Hamilton
Jeremy O. Harris
@jeremyoharris
STORYTIME...I low key manifested that escape tho. ##theatrekid ##lit ##littok ##thecrucible ##theatre ##christian ##witchtok♬ Coming of Age - Blondes
Christina Bianco
@thextinabianco
##christmascountdown ##alliwantforchristmasisyou ##impressions ##christinaaguilera ##arianagrande ##barbrastreisand ##edinamonsoon ##fy ##fyp ##holidaytiktok♬ original sound - user2136254867872
Tommy Bracco
@tommy_bracco
My family's submission to be in the ensemble of ##ratatouillethemusical ##broadway ##disney ##musical ##theatre♬ original sound - danieljmertzlufft
@once.upon.a.tory
@once.upon.a.tory
Watch my voice teacher walk in on me belting in the bathroom at 9am at the end ?? ##musicaltheatrekid ##theatrekid ##allfallsdown ##broadway♬ original sound - Tory ?
@nick.kerry
@nick.kerry
Don't think he was meant to hear this.. ##awkward ##hamilton ##nonstop ##fyp ##uk ##usa #♬ Angelica Non Stop - Shirley Cookson
Shelby Young
@shelbyhyoung
##duet with @earcandyofficial Okay but like... imagine ##voiceover ##ratatouillemusical ##fyp♬ original sound - EARCANDY
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
RATATOUILLE EDITION ? here's my contribution to the musical ? ##theatrekid ##musical ##ratatouille ##broadway ##actor ##ColdWeather ##pov ##sing♬ original sound - JJ Niemann
From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz
-
Chloe Rabinowitz is a Philly native with a lifelong passion for writing and theater in equal measure. Chloe has been a published theater critic and
(read more about this author...)
