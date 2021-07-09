Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Ramos, Pentatonix & More

Check out this week's top ten TikToks!

Jul. 9, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Andrew Barth Feldman

@andrewbfeldman_

my debut single, Every Pretty Girl, is out now on all streaming platforms. aaaaHHHHHHHH

♬ Every Pretty Girl - Andrew Barth Feldman

Anthony Ramos

Pentatonix

@pentatonix

five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes ? tune in tonight to pbs at 8/7c for the full performance! ##rent ##seasonsoflove ##4thofjuly

♬ original sound - Pentatonix

Rachel Bloom

Christina Bianco

Juli Rudetsky-Wesley

@miagerachis

@harveymillaractor

@bettinald

@the_constant_crafter

