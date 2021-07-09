Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Ramos, Pentatonix & More
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Andrew Barth Feldman
@andrewbfeldman_
my debut single, Every Pretty Girl, is out now on all streaming platforms. aaaaHHHHHHHH♬ Every Pretty Girl - Andrew Barth Feldman
Anthony Ramos
@anthonyramosofficial
Just Add Water. ##LoseMyMind♬ Lose My Mind - Anthony Ramos
Pentatonix
@pentatonix
five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes ? tune in tonight to pbs at 8/7c for the full performance! ##rent ##seasonsoflove ##4thofjuly♬ original sound - Pentatonix
Rachel Bloom
Christina Bianco
@thextinabianco
My 'Who's In The Box' series RECAP! ##celebrityimpressions ##wiggingout ##fy ##fyp ##oliviarodrigo ##moirarose ##madonna ##ellendegeneres ##jlo ##celinedion♬ original sound - Christina Bianco
Juli Rudetsky-Wesley
@julirudetskywesley
I love hearing my dad play ##singing ##broadway ##home ##piano ##sing ##dad ##family♬ original sound - Juli Rudetsky-Wesley
@miagerachis
@miagerachis
Reply to @maggiemaebereading Little Shop of ✨Boredom✨ ##theatrekid ##broadway ##audrey ##boredbelting ##music ##singing ##fypシ♬ original sound - Mia Gerachis
@harveymillaractor
@harveymillaractor
LIKE AND FOLLOW FOR A FULL VERSION! ENJOY! ??? ##fyp ##foryou ##broadway ##theatre ##theatrekid ##intheheights ##hamilton ##remix ##comedy ##follow ##musical♬ original sound - HarveyMillarActor
@bettinald
@bettinald
Reply to @carlabonthuys THESE ARE SO MUCH HARDER THAN PRINCESSES? ##disneytok ##languages ##disney ##tangled ##mothergothel ##pocahontas ##coco ##french♬ original sound - BETTINA
@the_constant_crafter
@the_constant_crafter
Proud Parenting I guess! Broadway ##hamilton ##hamiltonmusical ##broadway ##momtok ##broadwaytok♬ original sound - The Constant Crafter