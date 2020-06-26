Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Alex Newell, Kristin Chenoweth and More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Alex Newell
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
High notes for the story of the ##popular flip ?? ##BehindTheSong ##FeelTheFlip ##wicked ##glinda ##galinda ##showtunes ##broadway ##musicmatters ##highnote♬ original sound - kristinchenoweth
Juli Wesley (Featuring Seth Rudetsky!)
@julirudetskywesley
My dad speaks French btw ?? @sethrudetsky he had know idea why I asked him to do this ? make this a new sound♬ original sound - julirudetskywesley
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
if i'm ever in movies i don't think i can watch them!!!!! truly i don't! hahahahah♬ original sound - mariahrosefaith
David Jeffery
@thedavidjeffery
"The show" = Dear Evan Hansen ##broadway ##musical ##theatrekid ##questions ##dearevanhansen ##HowTo ##SkillBuilding♬ original sound - thedavidjeffery
@samlex00
@samlex00
##fyp ##foryou ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##lesbian ##whatidwear ##musical ##outfit ##couplegoals ##lesbiancouple ##MakeSomeoneSmile♬ Stunnin' - Curtis Waters
@alisousa6
@alisousa6
day ?? of quarantine activities♬ Circle Of Life - The Broadway Cast Company
@rockysroad
@rockysroad
The man is nonstop ?? ##greenscreen ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##hamilton ##linmanuelmiranda ##broadway ##gayman ##hamiltonmusical @hamiltonmusical♬ original sound - rockysroad
@waitingforbiscuits
@waitingforbiscuits
my dad singing disney songs he's never heard part 3. we're back! ##fyp ##foryou ##disney♬ original sound - waitingforbiscuits
@pablodlaucerica
@pablodlaucerica
Took a while but I think I finally got it!! ##hamilton ##cover ##music ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##linmanuelmiranda ##dearevanhansen ##deh ##foryou ##fyp♬ original sound - pablodlaucerica
