Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Alex Newell, Kristin Chenoweth and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Alex Newell

Kristin Chenoweth

Juli Wesley (Featuring Seth Rudetsky!)

@julirudetskywesley My dad speaks French btw ?? @sethrudetsky he had know idea why I asked him to do this ? make this a new sound ♬ original sound - julirudetskywesley

Mariah Rose Faith

@mariahrosefaith if i'm ever in movies i don't think i can watch them!!!!! truly i don't! hahahahah ♬ original sound - mariahrosefaith

David Jeffery

@samlex00

@alisousa6

@rockysroad

@waitingforbiscuits

@pablodlaucerica

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You