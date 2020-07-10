Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten HAMILTON TikToks of the Week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
In celebration of Hamilton's release on Disney+, We're rounding up our favorite Hamilton TikToks from this week!
Jordan Fisher (From the Official Hamilton TikTok Account)
@hamiltonmusical
Belt your Burr! We ? you @jordan_fisher...guess we've got ourselves a ##WaitForItChallenge!a?? original sound - hamiltonmusical
Laurie Hernandez
@lauriehernandez_
##duet with @hamiltonmusical FIRST TRY BABY LETS GOOOa?? original sound - hamiltonmusical
@rwhitford
@rwhitford
Continuously living out my Jonathan Groff dreams ? ##hamilton ##musicaltheatre ##jonathangroff ##youllbeback ##dreama?? original sound - rwhitford
@geauxdevin5
@geauxdevin5
When you have to sing both parts of a duet. ##hamilton ##saynotothis ##broadwaymusicalsa?? Original Sound - Unknown
@jennamcmullins
@jennamcmullins
Burr painting in honor of @hamiltonmusical on ##disneyplus ##hamilton ##4thOfJuly ##HamilFilm ##art ##artistsoftiktok ##foryoupage ##music ##digitalarta?? Wait for It - Leslie Odom Jr. & Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
@kingdman252
@kingdman252
Me after watching Hamilton once?##fyp ##foryoupage ##Hamilton ##disneyplusa?? Hurricane - Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
@signinngwolf
@signinngwolf
Who's excited for July 3rd?! a??i?? ##asl ##signlanguage ##deaf ##hoh ##deaftiktok ##hamilton ##theatrekid ##musica?? original sound - signinngwolf
@lizashaw_
@lizashaw_
If Alexa starred in Hamilton (excuse the attempt at rapping...) ##hamilton ##hamilfilm ##hamiltonmusical ##rap ##alexa ##foryou ##fyp ##theatrekid ##musicala?? original sound - lizashaw_
@nicoletapz
@nicoletapz
Reply to @samantha_alysse Had to push this request to the top of my lista??i?? ##Hamilton ##tapdancing ##LegendaryChallenge ##fyp ##taptiktoka?? Guns and Ships - Leslie Odom Jr. & Daveed Diggs & Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
@gabriellajoy_
@gabriellajoy_
##duet with @hey_jataria HAD to ##hamiltonmusical##hamilfilm##elizaschuyler##angelicaschuyler##hamiltonduets##fyp##theatrekid##xyzbca##singing @hamiltonmusicala?? Take a Break Hamilton Duet as Eliza - hey_jataria
