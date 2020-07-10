Shutdown Streaming
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten HAMILTON TikToks of the Week!

Article Pixel Jul. 10, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

In celebration of Hamilton's release on Disney+, We're rounding up our favorite Hamilton TikToks from this week!

Jordan Fisher (From the Official Hamilton TikTok Account)

@hamiltonmusical

Belt your Burr! We ? you @jordan_fisher...guess we've got ourselves a ##WaitForItChallenge!

a?? original sound - hamiltonmusical

Laurie Hernandez

@lauriehernandez_

##duet with @hamiltonmusical FIRST TRY BABY LETS GOOO

a?? original sound - hamiltonmusical

@rwhitford

@geauxdevin5

@jennamcmullins

@kingdman252

@kingdman252

Me after watching Hamilton once?##fyp ##foryoupage ##Hamilton ##disneyplus

a?? Hurricane - Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

@signinngwolf

@lizashaw_

@nicoletapz

@nicoletapz

Reply to @samantha_alysse Had to push this request to the top of my lista??i?? ##Hamilton ##tapdancing ##LegendaryChallenge ##fyp ##taptiktok

a?? Guns and Ships - Leslie Odom Jr. & Daveed Diggs & Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

@gabriellajoy_

