Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore

Watch the show's final curtain call's and explosive performance!

By: Sep. 03, 2023

Sunday's final performance of FUNNY GIRL on Broadway showcased current star Lea Michele, along with her love for the original star, Barbra Streisand and of course Fanny Brice herself. Before the show began, a pre-show announcement indicated that the role of Ms. Fanny Brice would be played by .... Lea Michele, just as they did they did for Streisand at her last performance. And, at the end of the curtain call, as did Barbra Streisand after her final show, Lea Michele surprised everyone by singing 'My Man' as an Encore.  Watch the show's final curtain call, emotional speach and performance. 

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directed this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel,  scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by  Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young  Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and  Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams,  and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl has become one of the most beloved Broadway classics, famous for skyrocketing Barbra Streisand to stardom. This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



