Watch These 10 Family-Friendly Musicals After Seeing WICKED

With Wicked in theaters, parents and kids alike can once again enjoy a great musical that is fit for the whole family. The latest blockbuster, an adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway show, follows in the long tradition of the grand cinematic musical featuring memorable characters, breathtaking choreography, and toe-tapping numbers that will likely leave you wanting even more musical magical upon leaving the theater.

Whether you are a musical theatre savant or a parent completely new to the genre, BroadwayWorld has assembled a guide of ten musicals that you and your family are encouraged to check out (or revisit) if you enjoyed Wicked. The guide includes movie musicals, both new and old some of which have been adapted from Broadway shows and others that were made specifically for the screen.

The thematic material for the selection varies, with some tackling more serious issues than others. However, all the musicals on this list are generally considered to be fit for kids and family viewing. Without further ado, let's dive in!

Wonka (2023)

For fans of Wicked, families could do far worse than start with this origin story. Roald Dahl's fan-favorite character Willy Wonka is given the prequel treatment in this 2023 musical starring Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant. Like Wicked, this takes a classic story and turns it on its head by offering new insights into the characters we know and love. The film features original songs by Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy. Before or after viewing this movie, parents may want to also check out the beloved 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Matilda the Musical (2022)

Another movie from the mind of Roald Dahl, Matilda the Musical is based on both the children's book and the stage musical. The film follows the misadventures of the intelligent Matilda who, after enrolling in a school led by the wicked Miss Trunchball, develops telekinetic abilities which she uses to her advantage. The movie features Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and is currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

The Greatest Showman is an original movie musical that is a celebration of show business and wonder as seen through the eyes of P.T. Barnum. Broadway's Pasek & Paul wrote the new songs for the film, which stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson. The dance-heavy musical was a massive success upon its release and is currently being adapted for the stage.

Into the Woods (2014)

Like Wicked, this film adaptation of the popular Stephen Sondheim musical again takes familiar stories- fairy tales, in this case- and reinvents them in new and unexpected ways. With characters like the Witch, Red Riding Hood, Prince Charming, and more, Into the Woods features an all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Christine Baranski, James Corden, and Chris Pine.

Hairspray (2007)

This 2007 adaptation of the hit Broadway musical takes audiences back to Baltimore in the 1960s with big hair, big personalities, and big, showstopping songs. The movie tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teen who wins a spot on a local TV dance program and ignites a campaign to integrate the show. The movie also highlights the racial discrimination against African Americans that was present during this time, which is an important talking point for families.

Annie (1982)

A classic musical through and through, Annie follows the titular orphan as she navigates her difficult life under the "care" of Miss Hannigan at a New York orphanage. However, after being whisked away to stay with the wealthy Oliver Warbucks, her life begins to change for the better. The 1982 film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical stars Carol Burnett, Bernadette Peters, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry, Albert Finney, and Aileen Quinn. The stage show was also adapted for a 2014 reimagining with Jamie Foxx.

The Wiz (1978)

Based on the hit Broadway musical, The Wiz is a reimagining of the classic Wizard of Oz story, featuring an African-American cast that includes Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. Set in Harlem instead of Kansas, the film has gone on to become a cult classic. The soundtrack features the songs by Charlie Smalls, adapted for the screen by Quincy Jones who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work.

Oliver! (1968)

The Academy Award-winning adaptation of the classic Broadway musical, Oliver! stars Ron Moody as the miser Fagin. The movie, which takes its inspiration from Charles Dickens's novel Oliver Twist, includes many beloved (and catchy) songs such as Food, Glorious, Food, Consider Yourself, and As Long As He Needs Me.

Mary Poppins/Mary Poppins Returns (1964/2018)

In what is considered Walt Disney's masterpiece, Mary Poppins follows a magical nanny who employs music and adventure to help two neglected children become closer to their father. Julie Andrews won an Oscar for her performance in this beloved musical film, which was later adapted for Broadway.

In 2018, Disney released Mary Poppins Returns, a sequel starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. A few decades after her original visit, Mary Poppins returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives. Directed by Rob Marshall, the film also features Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury along with new songs by Broadway's Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

And now to the film that started it all: The Wizard of Oz. This now-classic musical film stars Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, the young Kansas girl dreaming of a life away from her family farm. What begins in dull black-and-white soon becomes a Technicolor extravaganza as Dorothy and her dog Toto are whisked away to the colorful world of Oz. Fans of Wicked will enjoy seeing familiar locations like the Yellow Brick Road and the Emerald City.