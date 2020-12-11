Watch THE PROM and Follow Along with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!
Find out the who, what, when and where of Netflix's The Prom!
Tonight belongs to all of us, as Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Prom has finally arrived!
The Prom stars Hollywood heavyweights like Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Tracy Ullman and Keegan-Michael Key, as well as Broadway regulars Andrew Rannells and Ariana DeBose, and is led by newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.
Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa. When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.
As you watch The Prom, follow along with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag for all of the latest info on the cast, creative team, songs, trailers and more!
BroadwayWorld recently launched Stage Mag, a new service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person. It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team details, and then the sky's the limit. To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund
As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, fo...
VIDEO: Samantha Barks Performs 'Let It Go' from FROZEN
Samantha Barks takes the stage as Queen Elsa as she sings 'Let It Go' on the Royal Variety Show!...
Lea Salonga's Latest Album Reaches #7 on Billboard Charts
Lea Salonga has reason to be happy today as her latest album, Live in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, just reached #7 on the Crossover Cla...
Arts Workers Unite to Pen Letter to Biden/Harris Calling for Cabinet-Level Arts & Culture Agency
As President-Elect Joe Biden continues to make preparations for the start of his administration, members of the arts community have banded together to...
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh in on THE GRINCH MUSICAL with Matthew Morrison
Just last night, Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' came to life with a fun-filled two-hour production of 'D...
A BroadwayWorld Guide to NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special Airing Tonight!
Wondering the who/what/where/when/why/how about the One Night Only special? BroadwayWorld is here to help answer your questions!...