Watch THE PROM and Follow Along with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!

Tonight belongs to all of us, as Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Prom has finally arrived!

The Prom stars Hollywood heavyweights like Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Tracy Ullman and Keegan-Michael Key, as well as Broadway regulars Andrew Rannells and Ariana DeBose, and is led by newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa. When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

As you watch The Prom, follow along with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag for all of the latest info on the cast, creative team, songs, trailers and more!

BroadwayWorld recently launched Stage Mag, a new service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person. It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team details, and then the sky's the limit. To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.