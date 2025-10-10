Watch: Laura Benanti in New JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new music video has been released starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti from Jo - The Little Women Musical. Jo is a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women. Featuring exclusive studio footage and joined by a sumptuous 29-piece orchestra, in the new video Benanti plays Marmee March and performs the song “Little Women.” Watch here!

Jo - The Little Women Musical, available on streaming and digital platforms and as a 2-CD set, features music by Dan Redfeld and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej. The album, recorded at London’s renowned Abbey Road Studios, features a mix of Broadway, West End and international stars, produced by five-time Grammy nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld. Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment, Inc.) and Rob O’Neill serve as the executive producers of the album, with Emily Kerrigan and Elizabeth Hedman serving as associate producers. Redfeld also serves as conductor and orchestrator. To order the CD, or stream or download the album, please visit orcd.co/joalbum

The album includes performances by Tony Award winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti , two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole as Aunt March, Olivier Award-nominated West End and Broadway star Julian Ovenden as Father, Grammy Award-nominated Christine Allado as Jo March, two-time Tony Award nominee Bob Gunton as Grandfather, West End star Kelly Mathieson as Meg March, TV star Sophie Pollono as Amy March, Eleanor Grant as Beth March, Rob Houchen as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, YouTube sensation and 25th Anniversary “Phantom” in The Phantom of the Opera Chris Mann as Professor Bhaer, Grammy Award nominee Liam Tamne as John Brooke, Tobias Turley as Fred Vaughn, and Miyuki Miyagi as Sallie Gardiner.

Jo – The Little Women Musical is a reimagined take on Louisa May Alcott's beloved classic. At its heart is Jo March, a passionate young writer whose grief over losing her sister transforms into the story we all know and love. With a lush, timeless score and bold new perspective, Jo brings universal themes of family, ambition, and identity into sharp focus for today's audiences — reminding us that the fight to claim one's voice and purpose is as relevant now as it was then.

The full show will be presented at a future date to be announced as a semi-staged concert in London, directed by JoAnn M. Hunter.