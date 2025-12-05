Watch: Desi Oakley’s 'Christmas on the Coast' Music Video

Desi Oakley has released the official music video for her new holiday single, “Christmas on the Coast,” written by Dan Diaz and Martin Storrow. The song, created between New York and Los Angeles collaborators, blends coastal + holiday pop and has been a seasonal playlist favorite.

The song is performed by Desi Oakley, Martin Storrow, and Dan Diaz. The music video produced and directed by Frankie Dailey. Cinematography and editing are by Emily Vortherms, with Skye Cone Ivey serving as associate producer and Leo Cheung providing production support. The album artwork is by Donatelli Studio.

Broadway actor & recording artist. Credits include Waitress (Jenna, Broadway/West End/1st Nat’l Tour), Chicago (Roxie Hart), Wicked, Annie, Les Misérables. TV: Elsbeth, Gotham, The Gilded Age, Only Murders in the Building. Vocal work includes Wicked (film), Dear Evan Hansen, tick, tick… BOOM! and Spirited.