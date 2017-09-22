Warner Bros Moves Up Lady Gaga-Led A STAR IS BORN Release Date

Variety reports that Warner Bros' highly anticipated remake of A STAR IS BORN, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, will now hit theaters on May 18, 2018. The film, which also marks Cooper's directorial debut, was previously set to open on September 28, 2018.



Cooper will portray Jackson Maine, a country music star who discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Gaga). As Ally's career quickly eclipses his own, Jack struggles to accept that his best days may be behind him, putting a strain on their budding romance. The story has appeared on film in various incarnations, including the 1937 film with Fredric March and Janet Gaynor, the 1954 George Cukor musical version with Judy Garland and James Mason, and the 1976 reboot starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson and featuring Streisand's iconic song "Evergreen."



Lady Gaga has composed and will perform original songs in the movie. Andrew DICE Clay and Sam Elliott round out the cast.

Image courtesy of Lady Gaga Instagram

