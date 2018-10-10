Walk 40 Blocks with Mike Birbiglia to Celebrate Box Office Opening of THE NEW ONE

Mike Birbiglia will celebrate the box office opening for his new Broadway play, THE NEW ONE, this Friday October 12 beginning at 12 PM by walking from the show's previous home at The Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) to its new home at The Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). The first 10 people who meet the author/star at the Cherry Lane and follow him on his 40 block journey will receive vouchers for a complimentary ticket to the Broadway engagement. All other participants may purchase $49.00 Advance Rush seats at the Cort Theater Box Office on Friday only for preview performances through Saturday, November 10. Mike himself will be at the Cort Theatre box office window following the walk from the Cherry Lane (at approximated 1:30pm)

Mike Birbiglia said, "I was going to make this walk from our off-Broadway theater to our new Broadway home all by myself and then I thought, 'Why not invite all of America?' So here we are. Feel free to join us if you like walking and/or theater. The whole thing is an experiment. There might be 10 of us or there might be 10,000. You'll find out when we do."

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run that sold-out immediately, Mike Birbiglia's The New One will begin preview performances at Broadway's Cort Theatre on October 25 and open on November 11 for a limited engagement through January 20, 2019. Tickets are on sale now through www.telecharge.com 212-239-6200.

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery). Mike Birbiglia's The New One will be produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum (Rent, Avenue Q, In The Heights). This American Life's Ira Glass is Executive Producer. Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer and Mike Lavoie is Production Consultant.

www.thenewone.com

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You