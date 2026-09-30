Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 30, 2026- Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

There's so much more to explore—dive in to get all the details on casting news, show extensions, and industry updates!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Ready to catch up on yesterday's top stories? We've got all the highlights you need to know:

The Front Page



Five New Stars Are Taking the Road to HADESTOWN There are some new faces way down in Hadestown! The Tony Award-winning musical recently welcomed five new principal cast members to the Walter Kerr Theatre: Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, Amber Iman as Persephone, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, Ben Davis as Hades, and Kayko as Orpheus. Watch the video to hear more from the cast about heading way down to Hadestown together.



Photos: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of WANTED Rehearsals are officially underway for Wanted. A new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. Wanted will begin previews Thursday, October 15 ahead of an opening night on Sunday, November 8. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day below!



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/27/26 - Broadway Grosses Drop 11% to $24 Million Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 09/27/2026.

Exclusive

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Michael Gioia

Must Watch

Video: Michael Ball Performs 'Pure Imagination' Ahead of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

by Stephi Wild

An all new music video has been released featuring Michael Ball OBE performing 'Pure Imagination', from CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Ball will star as Willy Wonka for the limited run at the London Coliseum in 2027. Check out the video here!. (more...) Video: Rachel Christopher Picks the Shows That Shaped Her

by Sam Anctil

In this video, watch as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Rachel Christopher walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made her the artist she is today. Can you guess which classics she most adores?. (more...)

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Cody Lassen

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Around the Broadway World

You can now get an exclusive first listen of “To Be A Butterfly,” the debut single from the upcoming concept album for the new folk musical The Waiting.. ( more... Ashley Park, who has starred as Mindy Chen on Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ since 2020, exclusively tells BroadwayWorld that she misses theater ‘so much.’. ( more... The Telsey Office is holding an open call for singers for the Broadway and National Touring Company of Wicked. They are seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity and any gender.. ( more... On every show I work on, I try to shadow someone in each department. I’ve sat in the rafters with a spot op, in the pit with a musician, and on comms with an ASM. I recommend it to anyone who has the opportunity.. ( more... International Literary Properties announced a partnership with the estate of A. E. Hotchner, the novelist, playwright, and biographer of Ernest Hemingway. The deal will focus on reissuing his literary work and developing adaptations across film, television, and stage.. ( more... Beat Street, the Broadway-bound musical based on the 1984 film, has assembled its principal creative team, joining the previously announced GRAMMY Award-winner Nas.. ( more... Lookingglass Theatre Company has revealed a new leadership structure that brings together four longtime members of its ensemble and new Board leadership, marking the next chapter for the Tony Award-winning Chicago theater company.. ( more... Actors' Equity Association's National Council endorsed Juliana Stratton's U.S. Senate campaign, representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers.. ( more... Playwrights Horizons is presenting the world premiere of Else Went's Degenerates, directed by Emma Rosa Went. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. ( more...

Xolo Maridueña to Make Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

by A.A. Cristi

Television and film star Xolo Maridueña will join the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway production of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, playing Juan De Marcos at the Schoenfeld Theatre.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White, will extend its run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre following opening night critical acclaim.. ( more... Performances are now underway for Other Desert Cities, which will play a 16-week limited engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Meet the cast of Other Desert Cities here!. ( more... Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood is set to join the production in the role of Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk in MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT, replacing Wayne Brady.. ( more... Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’s new one man show, 860, is launching a digital rush and lottery policy ahead of its first preview on Broadway.. ( more...

Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'

by Stephi Wild

Director Richard Linklater has provided an update on the film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over 20 years, sharing that the fourth section, out of nine total, will begin filming soon. Learn more here!. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

Julian Clary announced a 40-date UK tour of his new hour FULLY DILATED from April 7 to June 5, 2027, following his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut. The tour includes two performances at London Palladium on May 13 and 14.. ( more...

WICKED Broadway and Tour to Hold Open Call for Singers in Boston

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Telsey Office is holding an open call for singers for the Broadway and National Touring Company of Wicked. They are seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity and any gender.. (more...)

SIX to Present Final Sing-Along Performance in October

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Tony Award-winning musical SIX will bring back its popular Sing-Along performance for one last time. At this performance, audience members will be encouraged to sing along to all their favorite songs from this histo-remix.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Jessica Vosk

Listen Up

"Don't tell me not to fly--

I've simply got to." - Funny Girl

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!