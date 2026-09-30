Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 30, 2026- Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN First Look and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Ready to catch up on yesterday's top stories? We've got all the highlights you need to know:
On Broadway: Five new stars have joined HADESTOWN, including Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Meanwhile, the cast of the upcoming musical WANTED met the press as rehearsals officially begin ahead of its October preview. Broadway grosses dropped 11% to $24 million for the week ending 9/27/26.
In the Spotlight: We have an exclusive first listen to "To Be A Butterfly" from THE WAITING, plus Michael Ball performing "Pure Imagination" ahead of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. SIX is presenting its final sing-along performance in October, and Rachel Christopher shares the shows that shaped her.
Behind the Scenes: The Broadway Flea Market raised $1.48M for Broadway Cares, and the creative team for BEAT STREET has been announced. Director Richard Linklater shared an update on the 20-year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG film.
There's so much more to explore—dive in to get all the details on casting news, show extensions, and industry updates!
|The Front Page
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Five New Stars Are Taking the Road to HADESTOWN
There are some new faces way down in Hadestown! The Tony Award-winning musical recently welcomed five new principal cast members to the Walter Kerr Theatre: Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, Amber Iman as Persephone, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, Ben Davis as Hades, and Kayko as Orpheus. Watch the video to hear more from the cast about heading way down to Hadestown together.
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Photos: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of WANTED
Rehearsals are officially underway for Wanted. A new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. Wanted will begin previews Thursday, October 15 ahead of an opening night on Sunday, November 8. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day below!
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/27/26 - Broadway Grosses Drop 11% to $24 Million
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 09/27/2026.
|Exclusive
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get an exclusive first listen of “To Be A Butterfly,” the debut single from the upcoming concept album for the new folk musical The Waiting.. (more...)
Exclusive: Ashley Park Says It Was ‘Heartbreaking’ to Pass Up Broadway Shows, Is ‘Dying’ to Return
by Michael Gioia
Ashley Park, who has starred as Mindy Chen on Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ since 2020, exclusively tells BroadwayWorld that she misses theater ‘so much.’. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Michael Ball Performs 'Pure Imagination' Ahead of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
by Stephi Wild
An all new music video has been released featuring Michael Ball OBE performing 'Pure Imagination', from CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Ball will star as Willy Wonka for the limited run at the London Coliseum in 2027. Check out the video here!. (more...)
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Video: Rachel Christopher Picks the Shows That Shaped Her
|Hot Photos
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Photos/Video:Broadway Flea Market Raises $1.48M for Broadway Cares
Photos: Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London
Photos: Inside the SHUFFLE ALONG... Reunion Concert After Party
Photos: First Look at Sophia Anne Caruso & Cory Jeacoma in MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN
by Nicole Rosky
Kenny Kurokawa, RAYMAN, and Antonio Marion released a first look at Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, the new off-Broadway musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik and book by Leah Nanako Winkler, playing the brand-new venue ‘The Night Egg’ at the Culture Club located at 530 W. 27th Street. Check out photos of the cast in action here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Telsey Office is holding an open call for singers for the Broadway and National Touring Company of Wicked. They are seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity and any gender.. (more...)
Making Broadway Better: How Cross-Department Conversations Can Help
by Cody Lassen
On every show I work on, I try to shadow someone in each department. I’ve sat in the rafters with a spot op, in the pit with a musician, and on comms with an ASM. I recommend it to anyone who has the opportunity.. (more...)
International Literary Properties Partners with A. E. Hotchner Estate
by Stephi Wild
International Literary Properties announced a partnership with the estate of A. E. Hotchner, the novelist, playwright, and biographer of Ernest Hemingway. The deal will focus on reissuing his literary work and developing adaptations across film, television, and stage.. (more...)
Schele Williams, Kristoffer Diaz, and Jason Michael Webb Join Nas in BEAT STREET Creative Team
by Stephi Wild
Beat Street, the Broadway-bound musical based on the 1984 film, has assembled its principal creative team, joining the previously announced GRAMMY Award-winner Nas.. (more...)
Lookingglass Theatre Company Unveils New Leadership Structure
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lookingglass Theatre Company has revealed a new leadership structure that brings together four longtime members of its ensemble and new Board leadership, marking the next chapter for the Tony Award-winning Chicago theater company.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Juliana Stratton for Senate
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association's National Council endorsed Juliana Stratton's U.S. Senate campaign, representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Playwrights Horizons is presenting the world premiere of Else Went's Degenerates, directed by Emma Rosa Went. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Xolo Maridueña to Make Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
by A.A. Cristi
Television and film star Xolo Maridueña will join the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway production of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, playing Juan De Marcos at the Schoenfeld Theatre.. (more...)
SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White, will extend its run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre following opening night critical acclaim.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of OTHER DESERT CITIES, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Other Desert Cities, which will play a 16-week limited engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Meet the cast of Other Desert Cities here!. (more...)
Ato Blankson-Wood to Replace Wayne Brady in MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood is set to join the production in the role of Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk in MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT, replacing Wayne Brady.. (more...)
Billy Crystal's 860 to Offer $59 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’s new one man show, 860, is launching a digital rush and lottery policy ahead of its first preview on Broadway.. (more...)
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
by Stephi Wild
Director Richard Linklater has provided an update on the film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over 20 years, sharing that the fourth section, out of nine total, will begin filming soon. Learn more here!. (more...)
Julian Clary to Launch FULLY DILATED UK Tour in 2027
by Stephi Wild
Julian Clary announced a 40-date UK tour of his new hour FULLY DILATED from April 7 to June 5, 2027, following his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut. The tour includes two performances at London Palladium on May 13 and 14.. (more...)
WICKED Broadway and Tour to Hold Open Call for Singers in Boston
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Telsey Office is holding an open call for singers for the Broadway and National Touring Company of Wicked. They are seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity and any gender.. (more...)
SIX to Present Final Sing-Along Performance in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Tony Award-winning musical SIX will bring back its popular Sing-Along performance for one last time. At this performance, audience members will be encouraged to sing along to all their favorite songs from this histo-remix.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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