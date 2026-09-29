Exclusive: First Listen to 'To Be A Butterfly' From THE WAITING

You can now get an exclusive first listen of “To Be A Butterfly,” the debut single from the upcoming concept album for the new folk musical The Waiting, ahead of its October 1 release.

Written by Maria Isabella Andreoli and EmmaLee Kidwell, The Waiting explores grief and healing through the perspective of the dead in a mystical purgatory in rural Vermont. The musical was recently showcased at the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop, where it played to a sold-out audience and received feedback from Winnie Holzman, Robert L. Freedman and Irene Mecchi. The cast included Hadestown tour stars Megan Colton and Bryan Munar, alongside Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser.

“To Be A Butterfly” was named a finalist in the 2026 Write Out Loud competition and was subsequently performed at 54 Below by Wicked star Mary Kate Morrisey. The single is performed by Andreoli and Kidwell, with additional arrangements and production by Sahil Ansari.

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