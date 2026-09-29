Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Stars Betsy Wolfe & Ethan Slater Go on a Flower Shop Date





Little Shop of Horrors stars Betsy Wolfe and Ethan Slater put their floral knowledge to the test as they created bouquets at a real-life Mushnik & Son's Flower Shop. The shop is currently open to the public through Starbright Floral Design, known as The Official Florist of the City that Never Sleeps.

In the video, the duo asks each other questions while competing to make the best flower arrangement.

Wolfe commends Slater for his acting alongside the Audrey II plant puppet, which she thinks is "hard to do."

"It’s hard to realize that you actually do have two scene partners," the Wicked movie star responded. "You’ve got like the puppeteer who is one of your scene partners, but then you’ve also got Christian, who’s the voice. So you have this interesting thing where they’re collaborating to create a character and they are my scene partners and they’re inflexible in some ways, but a lot of actors are inflexible."

Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour Krelborn, a meek flower shop worker whose discovery of a strange, demanding plant upends his life and the lives of those around him. The Westside Theatre revival has drawn acclaim as a New York Times Critic's Pick and took home the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical Revival.

The production recently hit a major milestone at The Westside Theatre: matching the original 1982 Orpheum production's total performance count of 2,210 and becoming the longest-running production in the show's history.

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