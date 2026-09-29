Video: Michael Ball Performs 'Pure Imagination' Ahead of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

An all new music video has been released featuring Michael Ball OBE performing 'Pure Imagination', from CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ball will star as Willy Wonka for the limited run at the London Coliseum from 4 June 2027 until 18 September 2027. Check out the video here!

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, the musical adaptation, based on the much-loved story by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. 1971 film, has an original score by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and book by David Greig. The musical will also feature the much-loved songs Pure Imagination, The Candy Man and I’ve Got a Golden Ticket from the classic film, written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

Join Charlie Bucket on the adventure of a lifetime when he finds a golden ticket and discovers a world of wonder behind closed doors. Step through the factory gates into a spectacular world where chocolate rivers flow, Oompa-Loompas sing, inventions defy imagination and every room holds a delicious surprise. Alongside Grandpa Joe, Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde and Mike Teavee, Charlie discovers that nothing is quite as it seems inside Wonka's extraordinary factory.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will originate at Curve, Leicester, and will be directed by Nikolai Foster (Bank of Dave, Curve; Legally Blonde, UK & Ireland Tour; Kinky Boots, London Coliseum and UK & international tours) with choreography by Ebony Molina (Avenue Q, Shaftesbury Theatre; Just for One Day, Old Vic), set design by Leslie Travers (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse; Road, Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester), costume design by Katrina Lindsey (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre and Broadway for which she won an Olivier Award for Best Costume Design, The Motive and the Cue, Noel Coward Theatre/National Theatre), lighting design by Ben Cracknell (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium), sound design by Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard, Adelphi Theatre & Broadway; Into the Woods, The Bridge Theatre), video design by George Reeve (Maybe Happy Ending, Broadway for which he won the Tony Award for Best Set Design; Hercules, Theatre Royal Drury Lane), wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates (High Society, Barbican; Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre), illusion design by Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre; Back To The Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre/North American Tour/Tokyo/ Sydney/Royal Caribbean Cruises), puppet design by Rachael Canning (The Wizard of Oz, Curve, London Palladium and UK tour), prop supervision by Marcus Hall Props (13 Going On 30, World Premiere), musical supervision by Stephen Brooker (Sunset Boulevard, Curve and National tour), orchestration adaptations by George Dyer (Kinky Boots, Curve, UK, Ireland and Europe tours and London Coliseum), musical direction by Isaac McCullough (Mary Poppins, UK and International tour), casting by Olivia Laydon (The Sound of Music, Curve) for Jill Green Casting, associate direction by Jordan Isaac (Kinky Boots, Curve, UK, Ireland, Europe tours and London Coliseum), associate sound design by Ollie Durrant (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum) and associate choreography by Dale White (Bank of David The Musical, Curve and Lowry).

This brand-new production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by ROYO, Fiery Angel, Gavin Kalin Productions and Curve.

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