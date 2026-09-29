Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/27/26 - Broadway Grosses Drop 11% to $24 Million

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 09/27/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 9/28. THE IMAGINARY INVALID began previews at the Haimes and opens on 10/22.



THE LOST BOYS had four performances with 1,648 seats and four performances with 1,306 seats this week, for a total capacity of 11,816. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,477.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 09/27/2026), 26 shows played on Broadway, with 209,194 tickets sold and a total gross of $24,093,388. The average ticket price was $115.17. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 87.30%, with 209,194 of 239,634 available seats filled.

Attendance decreased by 11.37% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 39, 2025), attendance decreased by 10.44%.

Overall grosses fell 11.00% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 21.73% ($24,093,388 vs. $30,782,409).

The average ticket price of $115.17 was $0.49 higher than last week and $16.62 lower than the same week last year ($131.79).

Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,573,469 vs. $802,261 (+96.1% change)

CHICAGO: $980,278 vs. $502,018 (+95.3% change)

MJ: $1,544,512 vs. $1,163,323 (+32.8% change)

OH, MARY!: $1,458,262 vs. $1,328,685 (+9.8% change)

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $669,923 vs. $620,162 (+8.0% change)

Overall Capacity Utilization

This week: 87.3%. Same week last year: 88.1%. Change: Down 0.8 percentage points

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $2,608,571

THE LION KING: $1,700,873

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,573,469

MJ: $1,544,512

OH, MARY!: $1,458,262

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $322,044

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $476,638

SIX: THE MUSICAL: $490,940

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $572,921

JUST IN TIME: $667,588

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $607,271

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: $85,939

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $34,290

HAMILTON: $-10,139

CHICAGO: $-15,654

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $-293,213

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $-248,992

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: $-182,874

SIX: THE MUSICAL: $-176,583

THE GREAT GATSBY: $-174,097

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $243.50

OH, MARY!: $204.15

MJ: $148.04

THE LION KING: $134.65

JUST IN TIME: $132.77

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $65.24

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $66.88

ALADDIN: $77.55

WICKED: $81.10

THE GREAT GATSBY: $90.32

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

HAMILTON: 101.1%

OH, MARY!: 99.8%

HADESTOWN: 97.2%

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: 96.5%

CHICAGO: 95%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 59.4%

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 62.6%

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 68.9%

THE OUTSIDERS: 73.2%

THE GREAT GATSBY: 78.4%

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 502

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: 359

HAMILTON: 57

OH, MARY!: 11

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SIX: THE MUSICAL: -2146

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: -1996

WICKED: -1921

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): -1812

THE GREAT GATSBY: -1580

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.