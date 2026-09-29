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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/27/26 - Broadway Grosses Drop 11% to $24 Million

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Featured Topic BROADWAY GROSSES More Coverage Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/27/26 - Broadway Grosses Drop 11% to $24 Million

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 09/27/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 9/28. THE IMAGINARY INVALID began previews at the Haimes and opens on 10/22.                                
                                
THE LOST BOYS had four performances with 1,648 seats and four performances with 1,306 seats this week, for a total capacity of 11,816. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,477.                                

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 09/27/2026), 26 shows played on Broadway, with 209,194 tickets sold and a total gross of $24,093,388. The average ticket price was $115.17. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 87.30%, with 209,194 of 239,634 available seats filled.

Attendance decreased by 11.37% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 39, 2025), attendance decreased by 10.44%.

Overall grosses fell 11.00% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 21.73% ($24,093,388 vs. $30,782,409).

The average ticket price of $115.17 was $0.49 higher than last week and $16.62 lower than the same week last year ($131.79).

Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases

  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,573,469 vs. $802,261 (+96.1% change)
  • CHICAGO: $980,278 vs. $502,018 (+95.3% change)
  • MJ: $1,544,512 vs. $1,163,323 (+32.8% change)
  • OH, MARY!: $1,458,262 vs. $1,328,685 (+9.8% change)
  • OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $669,923 vs. $620,162 (+8.0% change)

Overall Capacity Utilization

This week: 87.3%. Same week last year: 88.1%. Change: Down 0.8 percentage points

Top 5 by This Week Gross

  • HAMILTON: $2,608,571
  • THE LION KING: $1,700,873
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $1,573,469
  • MJ: $1,544,512
  • OH, MARY!: $1,458,262

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

  • SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $322,044
  • TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $476,638
  • SIX: THE MUSICAL: $490,940
  • STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $572,921
  • JUST IN TIME: $667,588

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $607,271
  • PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: $85,939
  • SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $34,290
  • HAMILTON: $-10,139
  • CHICAGO: $-15,654

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

  • WICKED: $-293,213
  • STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $-248,992
  • BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: $-182,874
  • SIX: THE MUSICAL: $-176,583
  • THE GREAT GATSBY: $-174,097

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

  • HAMILTON: $243.50
  • OH, MARY!: $204.15
  • MJ: $148.04
  • THE LION KING: $134.65
  • JUST IN TIME: $132.77

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

  • STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $65.24
  • SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $66.88
  • ALADDIN: $77.55
  • WICKED: $81.10
  • THE GREAT GATSBY: $90.32

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

  • HAMILTON: 101.1%
  • OH, MARY!: 99.8%
  • HADESTOWN: 97.2%
  • PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: 96.5%
  • CHICAGO: 95%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

  • SIX: THE MUSICAL: 59.4%
  • TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 62.6%
  • STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 68.9%
  • THE OUTSIDERS: 73.2%
  • THE GREAT GATSBY: 78.4%

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 502
  • SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: 359
  • HAMILTON: 57
  • OH, MARY!: 11

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

  • SIX: THE MUSICAL: -2146
  • STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: -1996
  • WICKED: -1921
  • TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): -1812
  • THE GREAT GATSBY: -1580

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.



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