WICKED Broadway and Tour to Hold Open Call for Singers in Boston

The Telsey Office is holding an open call for singers for the Broadway and National Touring Company of Wicked. They are seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity and any gender, with fantastic voices and wide vocal ranges, for principal and ensemble roles.

Singers Open Call

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Sign-up begins at 10:30 a.m. You must arrive by 1:00 p.m. to be considered.

Location:

The Huntington

264 Huntington Avenue

Boston, MA 02115

Please do not arrive prior to 10:30 a.m.

What to Prepare

Prepare to sing a cappella 16 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song showing range. Sopranos may sing 16 bars of a traditional legit musical theatre song showing range.

Please also bring sheet music in case you are asked to sing with piano accompaniment. Bring a photo/resume stapled together. Potential callbacks will occur on October 18, 2026.

Equity and Non-Equity singers are welcome. You do not need to be a union member to attend. Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 10 Hrs 54 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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