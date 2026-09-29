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WICKED Broadway and Tour to Hold Open Call for Singers in Boston

The audition will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at The Huntington.

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WICKED Broadway and Tour to Hold Open Call for Singers in Boston

The Telsey Office is holding an open call for singers for the Broadway and National Touring Company of Wicked. They are seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity and any gender, with fantastic voices and wide vocal ranges, for principal and ensemble roles.

Singers Open Call

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Sign-up begins at 10:30 a.m. You must arrive by 1:00 p.m. to be considered.

Location:
The Huntington
264 Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02115

Please do not arrive prior to 10:30 a.m.

What to Prepare

Prepare to sing a cappella 16 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song showing range. Sopranos may sing 16 bars of a traditional legit musical theatre song showing range.

Please also bring sheet music in case you are asked to sing with piano accompaniment. Bring a photo/resume stapled together. Potential callbacks will occur on October 18, 2026.

Equity and Non-Equity singers are welcome. You do not need to be a union member to attend. Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.

WICKED Broadway and Tour to Hold Open Call for Singers in Boston Image

Save On Select Seats! on Wicked

More on this show: Interview: Keri Rene Fuller Balances the RBC Brooklyn Half and WICKED · 5/16/2026



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