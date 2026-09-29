Xolo Maridueña to Make Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Television and film star Xolo Maridueña, who can currently be seen on the big screen in Practical Magic 2, will join the acclaimed Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club for seven weeks only in the role of “Juan De Marcos” from Tuesday, November 17 through Sunday, January 3 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

“I'm honored to be making my Broadway debut with the incredibly talented team at Buena Vista Social Club,” said Maridueña. “Broadway has always been a dream, but getting to make that dream come true while being part of such an important and beautiful story feels like hitting the lottery twice. Come ready to laugh, cry, and shake your booty!”

Since opening on Broadway in March of 2025, Buena Vista Social Club has received significant critical acclaim, a Grammy Award, and five Tony Awards, including a Special Tony Award recognizing the band. Inspired by true events, the musical brings to life the story of the legendary Cuban artists behind the Grammy Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club album and the music that introduced the sounds of Havana to audiences around the world.

Celebrated Latin artists continue to be drawn to the Schoenfeld to help bring this important and authentically Latin story to life. Buena Vista Social Club also recently announced that television and film star Gina Torres (“Suits,” “Firefly,” “911: Lone Star”) will join the acclaimed Broadway production in the role of “Omara Portuondo” from Tuesday, October 13 through Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as Candelita, made history as the first Latino MLB player to debut on Broadway when he joined Buena Vista Social Club on August 27th as the Narrator for what was meant to be a six-week limited run. Due to popular demand, Iglesias will be staying with the show for another six weeks through November 15th, 2026. Additionally, New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams will be joining the Tony and Grammy-winning band for six weeks only from Thursday, October 22nd through Sunday, November 29th.

ABOUT XOLO MARIDUEÑA

At only 25, Xolo Maridueña has already established his place as one to watch within the industry.

Xolo's first big break came in 2012 at age 10, when he landed the role of Victor on NBC's hit drama series PARENTHOOD, alongside an all-star ensemble cast including Dax Shepard, Craig T. Nelson, Lauren Graham, and more.

Xolo is well-known for playing Miguel Diaz in Netflix's smash hit series COBRA KAI, an extension of the classic Karate Kid film franchise, alongside original cast members Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Having garnered wide critical praise since the show's 2018 debut, Maridueña quickly became a fan favorite, earning Teen Choice and Young Artists Award nominations for his portrayal. The show's sixth and final season debuted in three parts, concluding in February 2025

Xolo will be returning to the world of BLUE BEETLE, having recently starred as the titular role for DC Comics. This was the first stand-alone live action title to feature a Latino lead as a superhero.

He recently starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in the highly anticipated film PRACTICAL MAGIC 2. It was also recently announced that he would join Netflix's hit manga live-action series ONE PIECE alongside Cole Escola.

Throughout his career, Xolo has appeared in a number of guest television roles including MAJOR CRIMES, TWIN PEAKS, RUSH HOUR, and MACK AND MOXY. In film, he was featured in Dealin' with Idiots, directed and starring Jeff Garlin, alongside Gina Gershon and Kerry Kenney, and has also performed on stage in "Light in the Darkness" and "Little Red," both of which showed at the CASA 0101 Theater in Los Angeles.

Xolo's work has landed him on Forbes' 30 under 30 list as well as Variety's 2021 Young Hollywood Impact List, an annual roundup that highlights young stars who are trailblazers in the industry, and he has most recently been recognized in The Hollywood Reporter's "Next Big Thing" spotlight. He was named "one to watch" by People Magazine and was also included in People En Español's "50 Most Beautiful" list for 2021.

ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da'Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos), José “Candelita” Iglesias (The Narrator), Angélica Beliard, Adriel Flete, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Ian Lassiter, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony Santos, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), direction by Tony Nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

Buena Vista Social Club features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company. Arabella Powell serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Buena Vista Social Club has won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia).

A Special Tony Award was also awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, who now include Marco Paguia (Conductor/Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Associate Music Director, Guitar); Renesito Avich (Tres); Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), Román Diaz (Percussion), Jesús Pupo (Piano), Yuniel Jimenez (Tressero Alternate), and Yasser Tejeda (Cuartro Alternate).

The Buena Vista Social Club Original Broadway Cast Recording received the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Additional awards recognition includes 2 Chita Rivera Awards for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show and the Actors' Equity Association's ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.

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