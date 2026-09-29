Photos: First Look at Sophia Anne Caruso & Cory Jeacoma in MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, by Moyoco Anno and directed and choreographed by Rob Ashford, will open on October 15.
Kenny Kurokawa, RAYMAN, and Antonio Marion released a first look at Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, the new off-Broadway musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik and book by Leah Nanako Winkler, playing the brand-new venue ‘The Night Egg’ at the Culture Club located at 530 W. 27th Street. Check out photos of the cast in action below!
Based on the manga graphic novel “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen” by Moyoco Anno and directed and choreographed by Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award-winner Rob Ashford, the opening night of Memoirs is set for Thursday, October 15, and is set to play through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen stars Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as ‘Colette,’ Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful) as ‘Léon,’ Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina) as ‘Nana,’ Marc delaCruz (Hamilton) as ‘Sakae’, and Drama Desk Award nominee Jenny Powers (Little Women) as ‘Madame’, along with Leanne Antonio (The Lion King), Kailin Brown, Alexa De Barr (Death Becomes Her), Michael Everett (Aladdin), Elsa Keefe (& Juliet), Jaedynn Latter (Les Misérables), Austin Lesch (Frozen), Nika Lindsay (Frozen), Caleb Marshall (Moulin Rouge!), Jessie Peltier (Smash), Michael Starr (Bright Star), and Thomas Winter.
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is the first manga to be developed into an American musical in the English language. The new musical features music supervision, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Or Matias.
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson
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