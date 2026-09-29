SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced that its Broadway premiere of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, written by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will extend its run for an additional two weeks. The production, which reunites the playwright and director team from the company's Tony Award-nominated Jaja's African Hair Braiding, will now play through Sunday, November 15 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Produced by MTC in association with Chase This Productions and Susan Kelechi Watson, School Girls began previews on Tuesday, September 8 and opened on Monday, September 28. Read the reviews here.

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play features Lucia Aremu (Regional: Cold War Choir Practice, Becky Nurse of Salem) as Ama, Tony Award nominee Denée Benton (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812; Hamilton; Into the Woods; Television: “The Gilded Age”) as Paulina Sarpong, Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Broadway: Pippin, Into the Woods, Sister Act; Television: “Madam Secretary”; Film: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) as Eloise Amponsah, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Morton (Off-Broadway: Heathers The Musical) as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo (Regional: Call Me From the Grave; Apple TV: “Murder Bot”) as Gifty, Jordan Rice (Tour: Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Apple TV: “Swagger”) as Mercy, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (Broadway: Boop!; Off-Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; NY City Center Encores!: The Wild Party) as Ericka Boafo, and Obie Award winner Heather Alicia Simms (Broadway: Purlie Victorious; Off-Broadway: Fairview; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) as Headmistress Francis.

The creative team includes Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Qween Jean (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design), and Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect Coach). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie; Sara Gammage serves as Production Stage Manager.

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play originally premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017. The bright, biting comedy has gone on to receive over 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.

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