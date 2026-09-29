Photos: Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London
Astin will perform until Saturday 12 December 2026 and Hyland will perform until Saturday 23 January 2027.
All new production photos have been released for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, starring stage and screen stars Skylar Astin as Emcee and Sarah Hyland as Sally Bowles, both making their West End debut. Check out the photos below!
They are joined by Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Ronan Burns as Ernst Ludwig, Lindsay Atherton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Lily Frances, Adrian Grove, Peter Houston, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Ellie Mitchell, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Eva-Rose Tanaka, Natasha Wilde and Nicky Wong Rush.
The Prologue Company are Isobel Bates, Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Jonathan Charles, Shanelle Clemenson, Andrew Linnie, Zara Liu, Dak Mashava, Brian James O’Sullivan, Jack William Parry and Shiho Yokoyama.
Skylar Astin final performance will be Saturday 12 December 2026. Sarah Hyland’s final performance will be Saturday 23 January 2027.
Cabaret is currently booking until Saturday 18 September 2027. The production has surpassed its 1,900th performance, making it the longest running production of Cabaret in West End history. This year will mark both the 60th anniversary of the show, which originally opened on Broadway on 20 November 1966, and the 5th anniversary of this award-winning production, which opened in the West End on 15 November 2021.
Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, Wigs and Hair design by Sam Cox and Make-Up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer is Angus MacRae and the musical director is Ben Van Tienen.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Sarah Hyland (Sally Bowles) and Skylar Astin (Emcee)
Ronan Burns (Ernst Ludwig)
Lindsay Atherton (Fraulein Kost)
Sarah Hyland (Sally Bowles) and Baker Mukasa (Clifford Bradshaw)
Olivia Rose Deer (Rosie), Skylar Astin (Emcee) and Eva Rose Tanaka (Frenchie)
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