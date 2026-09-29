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Billy Crystal's 860 to Offer $59 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush

Find out how to get discounted tickets to 860.

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Billy Crystal's 860 to Offer $59 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’s new one man show, 860, is launching a digital rush and lottery policy ahead of its first preview on Broadway on Thursday, October 1 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Written by Billy Crystal and directed by Scott Ellis, 860 will officially open on Wednesday, October 21. 

In-person $59 rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance at the Imperial Theatre box office. Each patron can purchase up to two tickets per person, subject to availability.

Additionally, patrons can visit https://rush.telecharge.com/ to try for the Digital Rush the day of the performance or Digital Lottery the day before a performance for $59. A digital cancellation line will form the day before each sold out performance, with tickets priced at $99 each.

Due to high demand, additional tickets have been released for Saturday and Sunday matinee performances through Sunday, November 1, 2026, and are selling quickly.

About 860

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

860 will feature original music and adaptations by Tony Award-winner Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and video design by Tony Award-winner Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera. The Production Stage Manager is Davin De Santis.

Get 860 Tickets From $101



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