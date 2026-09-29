Billy Crystal's 860 to Offer $59 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’s new one man show, 860, is launching a digital rush and lottery policy ahead of its first preview on Broadway on Thursday, October 1 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Written by Billy Crystal and directed by Scott Ellis, 860 will officially open on Wednesday, October 21.

In-person $59 rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance at the Imperial Theatre box office. Each patron can purchase up to two tickets per person, subject to availability.

Additionally, patrons can visit https://rush.telecharge.com/ to try for the Digital Rush the day of the performance or Digital Lottery the day before a performance for $59. A digital cancellation line will form the day before each sold out performance, with tickets priced at $99 each.

Due to high demand, additional tickets have been released for Saturday and Sunday matinee performances through Sunday, November 1, 2026, and are selling quickly.

About 860

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 12 Hrs 30 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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