Meet the Cast of OTHER DESERT CITIES, Now Playing on Broadway

Ed Harris has an acclaimed film career spanning five decades. He is a four-time Academy Award nominee and a two-time Golden Globe winner for his brilliant performances in The Hours, The Truman Show, Apollo 13, Game Change (HBO), “Empire Falls” (HBO), and Pollock—his feature film directing debut. In addition to directing Pollock, his second film, as director, screenwriter, and actor, was Appaloosa, co-starring Viggo Mortensen. Harris has a prolific and diverse filmography of leading roles with acclaimed filmmakers, including Alamo Bay (Louis Malle), The Abyss (James Cameron), The Firm (Sydney Pollack), Nixon (Oliver Stone), The Rock (Michael Bay), Absolute Power (Clint Eastwood), A Beautiful Mind (Ron Howard), Snowpiercer (Bong Joon Ho), Mother! (Darren Aronofsky), and three films with veteran filmmaker Agnieszka Holland. Harris starred in blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick and in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s award-winning film adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. Upcoming, Harris will star in the highly anticipated “Yellowstone” spin-off “The Dutton Ranch” from creator Taylor Sheridan. Harris was recently seen in the A24 revenge thriller, How to Make a Killing, opposite Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley. He will also co-star with Jake Johnson and Mary Steenburgen in Ben Stiller’s pickleball comedy, The Dink for Apple Original Films this summer. Most recently, Harris starred alongside Jessica Lange in MGM’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night, a screen adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Other recent work includes crime thriller feature Riff Raff, alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Dustin Hoffman, and Pete Davidson. He also starred in the comedy-drama film My Dead Friend Zoe, which had its debut at SXSW, winning the Audience Award, and alongside Kristen Stewart in the A24 film Love Lies Bleeding, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January of 2024. His television credits include “Empire Falls” (HBO) and Riders of the Purple Sage (TNT), co-starring and co-produced with his wife Amy Madigan. Harris also starred as the enigmatic Man in Black for four seasons of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld,” which earned him an Emmy nomination. Harris’ theatre credits include: Ronald Harwood’s Taking Sides, Sam Shepard’s Fool for Love (Obie), Simpatico (Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor), George Furth’s Precious Sons (Drama Desk Award, Tony nomination), Prairie Avenue, Scar, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Grapes of Wrath, Sweet Bird of Youth, Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, and Shepard’s Buried Child, in which Harris and Madigan made their London West End debut and for which he received an Olivier nomination.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Polly Julia Louis-Dreyfus is an award-winning actor and producer known for her iconic roles in some of the most acclaimed and influential television series and films of all time. Louis-Dreyfus starred in and served as executive producer on HBO’s hit series “Veep,” which wrapped after seven critically acclaimed seasons. She earned worldwide acclaim for portraying Elaine Benes in the hit NBC series “Seinfeld” and as Christine Campbell in the CBS hit comedy “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” Across all three series, Louis-Dreyfus has received 11 Emmys and 26 nominations. In 2017, she broke records for the most Emmys won by a single performer and the most consecutive wins for a single role through her performance in “Veep.” This career highlight marked her eighth total acting win, tying Cloris Leachman’s record. Most recently, Louis-Dreyfus premiered Tangles at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where the film received rave reviews. She produced the film alongside Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogan. The film is based on Sarah Leavitt’s graphic memoir Tangles: A Story About Alzheimer’s, My Mother and Me. She stars alongside Abbi Jacobson, Bryan Cranston, and Seth Rogen. Recently, Louis-Dreyfus lent her voice to the critically acclaimed film The Sheep Detectives, which was released by Amazon MGM + on May 8, 2026. The cast also includes Hugh Jackman, Molly Gordon, Nicholas Braun, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Bryan Cranston, Regina Hall, and Patrick Stewart. On the digital side, Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast, “Wiser Than Me,” launched in 2023 and is currently in its fourth season. In the series, Louis-Dreyfus has candid, witty conversations with women over 70. The show won the prestigious Webby Podcast of the Year in 2024, and in December of 2023, Apple named “Wiser Than Me” the Podcast of the Year. Louis-Dreyfus received critical acclaim in 2013 for her leading role in Fox Searchlight’s Enough Said, written and directed by Nicole Holofcener and starring the late James Gandolfini, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination, making her one of the few actors nominated for a film and television role in the same year. She reunited with Nicole Holofcener in 2023 for the A24 film, You Hurt My Feelings. Louis-Dreyfus returned as Valentina in the Marvel film Thunderbolts, as well as appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She starred in and produced the critically acclaimed A24 film, Tuesday, which premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival. Additional film credits include Netflix’s You People alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, Fox Searchlight’s Downhill alongside Will Ferrell, Disney’s Onward and Planes, Pixar’s animated hit A Bug’s Life, Woody Allen’s award-winning Hannah and Her Sisters, Allen’s Deconstructing Harry, Rob Reiner’s North, and Ivan Reitman’s Fathers’ Day and Jack the Bear. Her television credits include multiple appearances on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and recurring roles on “The Simpsons” and “Arrested Development,” among many others. She first made her mark on television during a three-year stint (1982-1985) on “Saturday Night Live,” opposite the likes of Billy Crystal, Christopher Guest, and Eddie Murphy. She subsequently hosted the show three times, becoming the first female former cast member to return as host. Louis-Dreyfus has been honored with the National Medal of Arts, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, WSJ Magazine’s Entertainment Innovator of the Year Award, and a Peabody Award in 2016 on behalf of her work in “Veep,” among many other accolades. She is a passionate political and environmental activist and serves on the board of the NRDC and The William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation. Louis-Dreyfus studied theater at Northwestern University, where she was a member of The Practical Theater Company and Chicago’s famed Second City comedy troupe.