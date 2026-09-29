Video: Jose Iglesias Reveals He Thought BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Offer Was a 'Joke'





Jose "Candelita" Iglesias is opening up about his path from defecting out of Cuba as a teenager to landing on a Broadway stage. The Buena Vista Social Club star sat down with Craig Melvin on GLASS HALF FULL to talk about his recent Broadway debut.

The Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist reveals that the offer to come to Broadway caught him off guard, especially since he's never done a musical before.

"Everything I do is related to baseball and music and then that phone rang and then I was in shock. I thought it was a joke."

Iglesias made history as the first Latino MLB player to debut on Broadway when he joined Buena Vista Social Club on August 27th as the Narrator for what was meant to be a six-week limited run. Due to popular demand, Iglesias will be staying with the show for another six weeks through November 15th, 2026.

He went on to say that his off season from baseball went in a much different direction than he had planned.

"Inside me was like, 'Oh, I have a big responsibility now.' And then my off season switched from like vacation with the kids and training with my kids to learning this script, learn how to move because I want to come here ready to back them up. With respect of Buena Vista Social Club, respect of Broadway, respect of the of the album every night. It was a challenge. It is still a challenge. Everything night. Every single night I go up there just like it’s my first night."

Celebrated Latin artists continue to be drawn to the Schoenfeld to help bring this important and authentically Latin story to life. Earlier today, it was announced that television and film star Xolo Maridueña, who can currently be seen on the big screen in Practical Magic 2, will join the Broadway production as “Juan De Marcos” on Tuesday, November 17.

Gina Torres (“Suits,” “Firefly,” “911: Lone Star”) will join the acclaimed Broadway production in the role of “Omara Portuondo” from Tuesday, October 13 through Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Additionally, New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams will be joining the Tony and Grammy-winning band for six weeks only from Thursday, October 22nd through Sunday, November 29th.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da'Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan de Marcos), José “Candelita” Iglesias (The Narrator), Angélica Beliard, Adriel Flete, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Ian Lassiter, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony Santos, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

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