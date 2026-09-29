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Photos: Inside the SHUFFLE ALONG... Reunion Concert After Party

The concert starred Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis, and more.

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Yesterday evening in the glittering Appel Room overlooking Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center hosted a party in honor of the All Star Cast and Creative Team of In Concert: Shuffle Along. or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All that Followed. Check out photos from the concert here and even more from the after party festivities below!

Notable attendees included: Dr. Mariko Silver (Lincoln Center President and CEO), Shanta Thake (Lincoln Center Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer), George C. Wolfe (Director), Audra McDonald (actor), Brian Stokes Mitchell (actor), Billy Porter (actor), Brandon Victor Dixon (actor), Norm Lewis (actor), Adrienne Warren (actor), Savion Glover (choreographer), Rosie Perez (actor), Fran Drescher (actor), LaTanya Richardson (actor), Alex Newell (actor), Lynn Nottage (playwright), Corey Stoll (actor), Elsa Davis (playwright and actor), Nina Chanel Abney (artist), Nona Hendryx (musician), Sekou McMiller (choreographer), Zack Winokur (Director and Producer), Clint Ramos (designer),  Jay Handy and Kiyanna Handy (BLK MKT Vintage), Gayle Brewer (New York City Council Member, District 6), Joy Bivins (author and Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture), Teri Johnson (Harlem Perfume Co.), Stanley Nelson (filmmaker), and Noble Sissle, Jr. (actor and son of lyricist Noble Sissle).

Shuffle Along made its groundbreaking debut at the 63rd Street Music Hall near San Juan Hill in 1921 and was the first Broadway hit with an all-Black cast and creative team. Blending elements of ragtime, jazz, and traditional European operetta, it helped usher in a thriving era of Black creativity tied to the Harlem Renaissance. This concert features electrifying original songs by Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Shuffle Along original book by F.E. Miller and Aubrey Lyles, with additional music and lyrics by Daryl Waters and George C. Wolfe, and choreography by Savion Glover. With music at its center, this concert reunites members of the star-studded 2016 Broadway cast to celebrate the brilliance, legacy, and enduring influence of Shuffle Along on Broadway and beyond.

The concerts were presented as part of the Legacies of San Juan Hill Festival, a major element of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts’ commitment to honoring and celebrating the vibrant artistry of the area around where Lincoln Center stands today. LCPA’s season programming, Lincoln Center Presents, offers hundreds of free and Choose-What-You-Pay performances all year long that connect artists and audiences, generations past and present, and artistic traditions and innovations.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Lincoln Center

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Billy Porter, Fran Drescher

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Christian Dante White, Audra McDonald and Billy Porter

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Billy Porter

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Jordana Leigh, Stephen Robinson and guests

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David Greaves and Mariko Silver

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Tonya Pinkins, Nobile Sissle Jr., Lynn Nottage and Nona Hendryx

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Amelia Marshall

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Joe Machota and Jason Cooper

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Sekou McMiller

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Nona Hendryx and Rosie Perez

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Alex Newell and Clint Ramos

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Brandon Victor Dixon

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Mariko Silver and Fran Drescher

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LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Deval Patrick

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Tonya Pinkins and Nobile Sissle Jr.

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Nobile Sissle Jr. and Teri Johnson

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Mariko Silver, Tony Coles, Robyn Coles and Carol Sutton Lewis

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Robyn Coles, Mariko Silver, Carol Sutton Lewis, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Rosie Perez and Nona Hendryx

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LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Nona Hendryx

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Karen Phillips and Robyn Coles

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Karen Phillips, Robyn Coles and Tony Coles

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Nobile Sissle Jr. and David Greaves

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Christian Dante White, Arbender Robinson, Darius de Haas and JC Montgomery

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Darius de Haas

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Christian Dante White

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Pamela Yasutake

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Zurin Villanueva

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Savion Glover

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Adrienne Howard

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Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers and Shanta Thake

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Lamont Brown

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Richard Riaz Yoder

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Belinda Becker

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Rosie Perez

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Keith Brown, Marcia Smith, Maria Brown and Stanley Nelson Jr.

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Michelle Toll, Jessica Toll, Robbi S. Toll and Bruce Toll

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Deval Patrick and Tony Coles

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Nina Chanel Abney, Jet Toomer, Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Handy

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Tonya Pinkins, Nobile Sissle Jr. and Teri Johnson

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Tony Coles and Robyn Coles

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Mariko Silver and Gale Brewer

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Nobile Sissle Jr. and Teri Johnson

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Nobile Sissle Jr. and Nona Hendryx

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John Dias, Joan Rechnitz and Michael Hurst

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Bruce Holley and Ann Unterberg

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Sekou McMiller

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JC Montgomery

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Shanta Thake and Clint Ramos

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Erin Moore

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Lisa La Touche

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Karissa Royster

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Karissa Royster, Afra Hines and Pamela Yasutake

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Karissa Royster and Afra Hines

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Daniel Beeman and Curtis Holland

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Audra McDonald

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Audra McDonald and Corey Stoll

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Christian Dante White and Erin Moore

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Christian Dante White and Adrienne Howard

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Kiyanna Handy, Jet Toomer, Nina Chanel Abney and Jannah Handy



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