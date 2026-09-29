Photos: Inside the SHUFFLE ALONG... Reunion Concert After Party

Yesterday evening in the glittering Appel Room overlooking Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center hosted a party in honor of the All Star Cast and Creative Team of In Concert: Shuffle Along. or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All that Followed. Check out photos from the concert here and even more from the after party festivities below!

Notable attendees included: Dr. Mariko Silver (Lincoln Center President and CEO), Shanta Thake (Lincoln Center Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer), George C. Wolfe (Director), Audra McDonald (actor), Brian Stokes Mitchell (actor), Billy Porter (actor), Brandon Victor Dixon (actor), Norm Lewis (actor), Adrienne Warren (actor), Savion Glover (choreographer), Rosie Perez (actor), Fran Drescher (actor), LaTanya Richardson (actor), Alex Newell (actor), Lynn Nottage (playwright), Corey Stoll (actor), Elsa Davis (playwright and actor), Nina Chanel Abney (artist), Nona Hendryx (musician), Sekou McMiller (choreographer), Zack Winokur (Director and Producer), Clint Ramos (designer), Jay Handy and Kiyanna Handy (BLK MKT Vintage), Gayle Brewer (New York City Council Member, District 6), Joy Bivins (author and Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture), Teri Johnson (Harlem Perfume Co.), Stanley Nelson (filmmaker), and Noble Sissle, Jr. (actor and son of lyricist Noble Sissle).

Shuffle Along made its groundbreaking debut at the 63rd Street Music Hall near San Juan Hill in 1921 and was the first Broadway hit with an all-Black cast and creative team. Blending elements of ragtime, jazz, and traditional European operetta, it helped usher in a thriving era of Black creativity tied to the Harlem Renaissance. This concert features electrifying original songs by Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Shuffle Along original book by F.E. Miller and Aubrey Lyles, with additional music and lyrics by Daryl Waters and George C. Wolfe, and choreography by Savion Glover. With music at its center, this concert reunites members of the star-studded 2016 Broadway cast to celebrate the brilliance, legacy, and enduring influence of Shuffle Along on Broadway and beyond.

The concerts were presented as part of the Legacies of San Juan Hill Festival, a major element of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts’ commitment to honoring and celebrating the vibrant artistry of the area around where Lincoln Center stands today. LCPA’s season programming, Lincoln Center Presents, offers hundreds of free and Choose-What-You-Pay performances all year long that connect artists and audiences, generations past and present, and artistic traditions and innovations.

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