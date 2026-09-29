SIX to Present Final Sing-Along Performance in October

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Tony Award-winning musical Six will bring back its popular Sing-Along performance for one last time on Thursday, October 29 at 7pm at the Lena Horne Theatre. At this performance, audience members will be encouraged to sing along to all their favorite songs from this histo-remix. See footage of a previous Sing-Along performance!

The cast of Six features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, and Stephanie Jae Park as Catherine Parr. From October 5 through November 22, the role of Catherine of Aragon will be played by Najah Hetsberger. The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Sierra Fermin, Maggie Likcani, Julia McLellan, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running show to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre, is now the 39th longest running show in Broadway history, and the 7th longest running Broadway show to have originated in the UK.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 14 Hrs 29 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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