Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 24, 2026- First Look at Alaska Thunderf*ck in the OH, MARY! on Tour and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Rise and shine! Here's what you might have missed yesterday on BroadwayWorld. Bill Irwin and the company of THE IMAGINARY INVALID are bringing the laughs in rehearsals for their upcoming Broadway production, while Alaska Thunderf*ck takes the stage as Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY! on the national tour. Plus, we have your first look at the all-new cast of HADESTOWN featuring Jasmin Savoy Brown and Kayko. In exclusive news, Damien Warren-Smith opens up about performing in the nude as his alter ego Garry Starr. We also have behind-the-scenes peeks at WICKED's orchestra pit and the & JULIA sitzprobe in Stuttgart. Check out all of this and much more below!





The Front Page



Video: Clowning Around In Rehearsals with the Company of THE IMAGINARY INVALID There’s plenty of funny business brewing at the Todd Haimes Theatre, where Tony Award winner Bill Irwin and an all-star company are getting ready to bring Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid back to Broadway. Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production features a fresh adaptation written by Irwin, who also stars as Argan, with Brandon J. Dirden at the helm. Watch in this video as the cast discusses what audiences can expect.



Photos: First Look at Alaska Thunderf*ck in the OH, MARY! National Tour You can now see new production photos from the national tour of OH, MARY!, written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, starring Alaska Thunderf*ck as Mary Todd Lincoln.



Photos: First Look at Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kayko and More in HADESTOWN on Broadway You can now see production photos of the all-new principal company of Hadestown on Broadway. Hadestown currently features television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as 'Eurydice, pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as 'Orpheus' and more.

Exclusive

by Michael Gioia

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Damien Warren-Smith exclusively tells BroadwayWorld about stripping down as his alter ego Garry Starr in Off-Broadway’s ‘Garry Starr: Classic Penguins.’. ( more...

Photos: First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour

by Michael Major

Feast your eyes upon a first look at the North American tour of Death Becomes Her! See new photos of Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), and Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn).. (more...)

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway

by Michael Major

Take a first look at photos from the Broadway production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, featuring a star-studded cast, including Patina Miller, Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and more.. (more...)

Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and More in ROPE Rehearsals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now check out photos from the first rehearsal of Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which is inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case.. (more...)

Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Review Roundups

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

Around the Broadway World

by Joshua Wright

by Stephi Wild

by Nicole Rosky

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Gioia

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Joshua Wright

Happy Birthday To...

Maleah Joi Moon

Listen Up

"Unto the breach, my friend

Rend the unending night

Let's get your armour on

Let's get your warpaint done

Now it's time to fight!" - Everybody’s Talking About Jamie