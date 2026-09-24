Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 24, 2026- First Look at Alaska Thunderf*ck in the OH, MARY! on Tour and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you might have missed yesterday on BroadwayWorld. Bill Irwin and the company of THE IMAGINARY INVALID are bringing the laughs in rehearsals for their upcoming Broadway production, while Alaska Thunderf*ck takes the stage as Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY! on the national tour. Plus, we have your first look at the all-new cast of HADESTOWN featuring Jasmin Savoy Brown and Kayko. In exclusive news, Damien Warren-Smith opens up about performing in the nude as his alter ego Garry Starr. We also have behind-the-scenes peeks at WICKED's orchestra pit and the & JULIA sitzprobe in Stuttgart. Check out all of this and much more below!
|The Front Page
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Video: Clowning Around In Rehearsals with the Company of THE IMAGINARY INVALID
There’s plenty of funny business brewing at the Todd Haimes Theatre, where Tony Award winner Bill Irwin and an all-star company are getting ready to bring Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid back to Broadway. Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production features a fresh adaptation written by Irwin, who also stars as Argan, with Brandon J. Dirden at the helm. Watch in this video as the cast discusses what audiences can expect.
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Photos: First Look at Alaska Thunderf*ck in the OH, MARY! National Tour
You can now see new production photos from the national tour of OH, MARY!, written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, starring Alaska Thunderf*ck as Mary Todd Lincoln.
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Photos: First Look at Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kayko and More in HADESTOWN on Broadway
You can now see production photos of the all-new principal company of Hadestown on Broadway. Hadestown currently features television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as 'Eurydice, pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as 'Orpheus' and more.
|Exclusive
by Michael Gioia
Damien Warren-Smith exclusively tells BroadwayWorld about stripping down as his alter ego Garry Starr in Off-Broadway’s ‘Garry Starr: Classic Penguins.’. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Go Inside WICKED's Orchestra Pit With Conductor Ben Cohn
by Michael Major
WICKED's latest behind-the-scenes video follows conductor Ben Cohn inside the pit, highlighting the scale of the Broadway orchestra powering the long-running musical at the Gershwin Theatre. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Video: & JULIA Cast and Band Rehearse Together in Stuttgart Sitzprobe
by Joshua Wright
Stage Entertainment shared footage from the Sitzprobe of & JULIA, the pop musical opening in Stuttgart, showing cast and band performing hits from the 1990s and 2000s together for the first time.. (more...)
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Video: Inside ALL MY SONS Designer Run at Lyric Stage Boston
Video: Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland, & Anthony Gargiula's & JULIET Pre-Show Playlist
|Hot Photos
Photos: First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour
by Michael Major
Feast your eyes upon a first look at the North American tour of Death Becomes Her! See new photos of Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), and Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn).. (more...)
Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway
by Michael Major
Take a first look at photos from the Broadway production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, featuring a star-studded cast, including Patina Miller, Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and more.. (more...)
Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and More in ROPE Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now check out photos from the first rehearsal of Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which is inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Media designer Wendall K. Harrington will receive the Ming Cho Lee Award for Lifetime Achievement in Design from the Henry Hewes Design Awards. Harrington's projection design work spans decades of Broadway productions and major dance and opera institutions.. (more...)
Springboard to Design Launches Virtual Sessions Featuring Designers and Industry Professionals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Springboard to Design launched a series of virtual sessions featuring Tony Award-winning designers and industry professionals offering mentorship and practical insight to emerging designers and students.. (more...)
Kendra Ekelund to Step Down as Hudson Valley Shakespeare Managing Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Managing Director Kendra Ekelund will step down in Spring 2027, as she and her family relocate to Charlotte, North Carolina to be closer to extended family.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Betty McCollum for Congress
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association's National Council voted to endorse Betty McCollum's reelection campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, marking the union's first Minnesota political endorsement on behalf of over 51,000 actors and stage managers.. (more...)
HB Studio Elects Mary Caraccioli and Kiran Rijhsinghani to Board
by Stephi Wild
HB Studio, a longtime New York City training facility for actors and performing artists, elected two new board directors: Mary Caraccioli, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at The Juilliard School, and Kiran Rijhsinghani, Chief Financial Officer at Avaneer Health.. (more...)
Latino Theater Company Receives $8.5 Million for Round 2 of its National Latinx Theater Initiative
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Latino Theater Company received a five-year, $8.5 million award from the Paul Angell Foundation to continue its National Latinx Theater Initiative, which provides grants and professional development to Latinx theaters.. (more...)
Todrick Hall, Jasmine Amy Rogers and More Join Black Theatre United Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Black Theatre United has added presenters, performers and co-chairs for its fourth annual Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The evening will now include performances by Todrick Hall and Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers, plus more.. (more...)
Bob Martin and Michael R Jackson to Receive Theatre Now Impact Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Now New York will honor Tony-winning librettist Bob Martin and Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Michael R Jackson at the Theatre Then & Now Gala, celebrating their contributions to musical theatre.. (more...)
Early Career Theatre Artists to Connect at Pitch Up: Beginning
by Stephi Wild
House southeast theatre network will host a networking event for early-stage theatre artists and companies, featuring panel workshops and insights from nine regional venues across London and the South East.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour of Death Becomes Her is now underway, having launched at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio. Learn more about the show and read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: DIRTY DANCING Launches North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour of Dirty Dancing: The Musical is now underway! The tour launched at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Launches North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is now underway. What are the critics saying about the tour? Learn more about the show and read the reviews here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Joshua Wright
Ford's Theatre, the Washington, D.C. playhouse where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865, has come up in discussions among Trump administration officials about federal properties that could bear President Donald Trump's name.. (more...)
HAMLET, MARY POPPINS, and More Set For Stratford Festival's 75th Season
by Stephi Wild
The Stratford Festival announced its 75th-season lineup under Artistic Director Jonathan Church, featuring 13 productions including Shakespeare, major musicals, Canadian premieres, and new works.. (more...)
Rachel Dratch & Jeff Hiller Join Encores! YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
by Nicole Rosky
Happiness is Encores! news! NEW YORK CITY CENTER just announced that Encores! Let ’Em Eat Cake replaces the previously announced Hallelujah, Baby! from March 17 through 28, 2027. The production will be directed by Zack Winokur (Artistic Director, AMOC), in association with Opera Philadelphia, with Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra. Hallelujah, Baby! will be presented during a future Encores! season to allow more time for creative development. . (more...)
Andy Karl to Play Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC; Full Season on Sale
by Stephi Wild
PAC NYC announced the full season on sale, featuring the return of the Old Vic's award-winning production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL with three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl in the title role.. (more...)
Maria Friedman Says Musical Theater Is ‘Not Respected Enough’ in the UK: It’s ‘the Poor Cousin’
by Michael Gioia
Maria Friedman may be starring in the UK premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical 'Kimberly Akimbo,' but she feels musicals aren’t appreciated there as much as they are in the United States.. (more...)
Listen: SIX THE MUSICAL Releases First Korean-Language Studio Album
by Stephi Wild
SIX released its first Korean-language studio album featuring six original cast members from the Seoul production. The recording is available to stream and download across major digital platforms worldwide.. (more...)
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Extends At The Public Through Early December
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has extended its North American premiere production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, with tickets now on sale for the additional performances.. (more...)
Korean Musical Theatre Actors Unite to Form Their Own Association
by Joshua Wright
South Korea's musical theatre performers have a new organization in their corner. The Korean Musical Actors Association (KMAA) held its inaugural general meeting on September 17, where members named actor Jung Young-ju as the group's first board chair.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Maleah Joi Moon
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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