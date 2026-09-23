Video: & JULIA Cast and Band Rehearse Together in Stuttgart Sitzprobe
Cast and orchestra unite for a first full run-through ahead of the Stuttgart opening.
& JULIA, the pop musical from Stage Entertainment, is the subject of a new video documenting the production's Sitzprobe, the traditional rehearsal moment when the full cast sings alongside the live band for the first time. The footage captures performers and musicians running through the show's score together as the Stuttgart premiere approaches.
The musical reimagines the aftermath of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, built around a jukebox score of pop hits from the 1990s and 2000s. According to the video's description, the Sitzprobe brought those songs to life for cast and band in a single room, with producers noting the goosebumps and excitement the session generated ahead of opening in Stuttgart.
Stage Entertainment previously introduced the German production's leading players in a cast announcement video, with Sebeya cast as Julia and Jonathan Guth as Romeo, alongside Ibi, Esmael Agostinho, Jacqueline Braun, Carlos de Vries, Sabrina Weckerlin and Maximilian Mann rounding out the company. That earlier video can be found in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the & JULIA cast announcement.
The Sitzprobe video frames the countdown to opening night as nearly complete, with the company expressing anticipation for audiences to see the show once it takes the stage in Stuttgart.
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