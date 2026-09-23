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Photos: First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour

The newly-launched tour features Jackie Burns, Kristen Beth Williams, Ken Marino, and Nasia Thomas.

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If you want perfection... feast your eyes upon a first look at the North American tour of Death Becomes Her! See new photos of Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), and more in the newly-launched production.

Also featured in the cast is Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp), with Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

Find out what critics thought of the tour here.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.  After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Photo Credit: : Matthew Murphy

Photos: First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour — photo 1 of 5


Nasia Thomas as Viola Van Horn and the North American Tour Company of Death Becomes Her

Photos: First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour — photo 2 of 5


Kristen Beth Williams as Helen Sharp, Jackie Burns as Madeline Ashton, and Ken Marino as Ernest Menville

Photos: First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour — photo 3 of 5


Kristen Beth Williams as Helen Sharp and Ken Marino as Ernest Menville

Photos: First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour — photo 4 of 5


Ken Marino as Ernest Menville, Michael Buchanan as Stefan and Jackie Burns as Madeline Ashton

Photos: First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour — photo 5 of 5


Jackie Burns as Madeline Ashton, Ken Marino as Ernest Menville, Kristen Beth Williams as Helen Sharp and Nasia Thomas as Viola Van Horn

Buy Tickets to Death Becomes Her

More on this show: DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go on Sale for Playhouse Square Engagement · 6/4/2026



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