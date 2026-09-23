Rachel Dratch & Jeff Hiller Join Encores! YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Happiness is Encores! news! NEW YORK CITY CENTER just announced that Encores! Let ’Em Eat Cake replaces the previously announced Hallelujah, Baby! from March 17 through 28, 2027. The production will be directed by Zack Winokur (Artistic Director, AMOC), in association with Opera Philadelphia, with Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra. Hallelujah, Baby! will be presented during a future Encores! season to allow more time for creative development.

“When the team realized that bringing Hallelujah, Baby! back to the stage required a bit more time, I remembered a conversation with Anthony [Roth Costanzo, General Director and President of Opera Philadelphia] and Zack about a little-known Gershwin musical they were working on at Opera Philadelphia," said Jenny Gersten, VP & Artistic Director, Musical Theater. “Featuring some of the Gershwins’ most exciting music and a funny and absurdist book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind, it made the utmost sense, both artistically and logistically, to join Anthony and Zack in the adventure of discovering this unknown gem and to share it with Encores! audiences.”

It was also announced today that Rachel Dratch as Patty and Jeff Hiller as Schroeder complete the cast for Encores! You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, which opens the 2027 Encores! series, February 3 through 14. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton with Guest Music Director Meghann Zervoulis Bate and Choreographer Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, the previously announced cast also includes Danielle Brooks (Lucy), Ayo Edebiri (Snoopy), Jin Ha (Linus), and David Hyde Pierce (Charlie Brown).

ENCORES! LET ’EM EAT CAKE

When President Wintergreen loses his reelection and refuses to accept the results, what follows is an absurdist romp featuring a fashion-fueled revolution, a Supreme-ly high-stakes baseball game, and increasingly unhinged hijinks. This 1933 musical farce, with book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind, features one of George and Ira Gershwin’s most adventurous scores filled with rich and complex melodies including the popular love song “Mine.” The sequel to Of Thee I Sing, the first musical to win the Pulitzer Prize, Let ’Em Eat Cake gives audiences a rare chance to experience a little-known Gershwin score—a perfect fit for the Encores! series.

New York City Center’s 2026 - 2027 Season opens with the Fall for Dance Festival (Sep 22 – Oct 3), followed by The Australian Ballet | Oscar© (Oct 8 – 11), and Annual Gala Presentation In the Heights (Oct 28 – Nov 15). The 2027 Encores! series kicks off with You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Feb 3 – 14), followed by Let ’Em Eat Cake (Mar 17 – 28), and closes with Kiss of the Spider Woman (Apr 28 – May 9). For a full calendar, visit NYCityCenter.org.

Part of City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the Encores! series includes post show Community Nights for You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Fri, Feb 12); Let ’Em Eat Cake (Fri, Mar 26); and Kiss of the Spider Woman (Fri, May 7); performances offering ASL Interpretation (You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown – Thu, Feb 11; Let ’Em Eat Cake – Thu, Mar 25; Kiss of the Spider Woman – Thu, May 6), and Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinees for You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Wed, Feb 10) and Let ’Em Eat Cake (Wed, Mar 24).

Casting and programming subject to change. Additional casting to be announced. Casting for all musical theater productions by The Telsey Office.

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Related Stories 1 CHARLIE BROWN, SPIDER WOMAN, and More Included in Encores! 2027 Season

NEW YORK CITY CENTER announced programing for the 2026 –2027 Season—the largest in the institution’s history. It will include Encores! productions of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Hallelujah Baby, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and more.