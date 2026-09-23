Video: Reece Weaver on the 'Blessing' of CHICAGO on Broadway
ABC News Correspondent Morgan Norwood sat down with Weaver to explore her path to fulfilling a lifelong dream on stage.
Reece Weaver appeared on Nightline in last night's episode (Tues, 9/22) to give a behind the scenes glimpse into her experience making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.
ABC News Correspondent Morgan Norwood sat down with the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader to discuss what it means to be fulfilling her lifelong dream with this iconic role, and Weaver also brought the Nightline team backstage for sneak peek.
"To be able to be a part of some of the most iconic actors and actresses who have walked through this theatre... it's just such a blessing that I get to be one of them." See photos of Reece on Broadway!
The current cast of Chicago features Reece Weaver as Roxie Hart, Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by