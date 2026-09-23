Video: Reece Weaver on the 'Blessing' of CHICAGO on Broadway

Reece Weaver appeared on Nightline in last night's episode (Tues, 9/22) to give a behind the scenes glimpse into her experience making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

ABC News Correspondent Morgan Norwood sat down with the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader to discuss what it means to be fulfilling her lifelong dream with this iconic role, and Weaver also brought the Nightline team backstage for sneak peek.

"To be able to be a part of some of the most iconic actors and actresses who have walked through this theatre... it's just such a blessing that I get to be one of them." See photos of Reece on Broadway!

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