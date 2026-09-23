Korean Musical Theatre Actors Unite to Form Their Own Association

South Korea's musical theatre performers have a new organization in their corner. The Korean Musical Actors Association (KMAA) held its inaugural general meeting on September 17, where members named actor Jung Young-ju as the group's first board chair, Sports Kyunghyang reports.

Joining Jung on the board are Lee Geon-myeong, Song Yong-jin, Kim A-seon, Yang Jun-mo, and Kim A-young, with Ahn Yu-jin appointed as auditor.

The association was founded by 80 actors spanning multiple generations of the Korean musical theatre scene, among them Nam Gyeong-eup, Jeon Su-gyeong, Shin Sung-woo, Ahn Jae-wook, Park Ho-san, Kim Sun-young, Lina, and Son Seung-yeon. A number of other prominent performers, including Choi Jung-won, Jung Sung-hwa, Shin Young-sook, Um Ki-joon, Kim So-hyun, Son Jun-ho, Min Woo-hyuk, Jeon Mi-do, Hong Kwang-ho, and Kim Junsu, have also publicly backed the effort.

According to the founders, the group grew out of a concern that while Korea's musical theatre industry has expanded rapidly, the protections available to the actors who power it have not kept pace. Performers have largely been left to handle workplace problems on their own, from production-by-production contract terms and lengthy rehearsal and performance schedules to unpaid fees, onstage safety, and career management. The KMAA is intended to serve as an official channel that brings those individual concerns together.

Rather than simply offering legal help after problems arise, the association plans to build a record of recurring issues such as fee nonpayment and contract violations, and to use that data to push for standard contracts and broader legal and policy reforms. It also intends to develop educational resources for actors covering contracts, taxes and accounting, and artist management systems. Longer term, the group hopes to expand into training and developing emerging talent, career support, research and archiving, content production, and international exchange.

The KMAA was careful to frame its mission as collaborative rather than adversarial toward producers. Lee Jong-gyu, chair of the Korea Musical Association, and Han Seung-won, president of the Korea Musical Producers Association, both attended the launch meeting to show their support, and the new association says it plans to stay in regular dialogue with industry organizations.

The meeting also marked the group's first formal partnership. The KMAA signed a memorandum of understanding with Jeonghwa Arts University covering educational programs led by working actors and performing arts professionals, field training and internships, and the joint development of musicals, performance videos, short-form content, and promotional material. The two will also work together on events, festivals, and awards, as well as the shared use of performance and educational facilities. Jeonghwa Arts University president Han Ki-jeong said the school intends to use its production and teaching resources to connect students with professionals through the partnership.

The KMAA will begin full operations once it completes the approval process to register as an incorporated association.

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