Video: Go Inside WICKED's Orchestra Pit With Conductor Ben Cohn
A new clip offers a conductor's eye view of the orchestra powering the Broadway run.
Go inside the orchestra pit at Wicked with conductor and music director Ben Cohn. In the first installment of their new Wicked in Action series, Cohn gives viewers a look inside one of the biggest orchestras on Broadway.
The new video shows him leading the orchestra through a performance at the Gershwin Theatre, specifically the act one closer, "Defying Gravity."
"The conductor is responsible for so many different elements and the dynamic of music, the tempo, the groove. That's the beauty of live performance. If you come see Wicked on any different night, you're seeing a unique show."
Wicked tells the story of two young women in the Land of Oz, one born with emerald-green skin and extraordinary talent, the other bubbly and popular, whose rivalry grows into a friendship before the world brands one 'good' and the other 'Wicked.' The musical draws on a score that includes 'Defying Gravity,' 'Popular' and 'For Good,' and unfolds as a prequel of sorts to the story audiences know from Dorothy's journey to Oz.
The conductor spotlight follows other recent videos from the same channel, including a profile of Elphaba actress Keri René Fuller and one on Carl Man's journey to playing Fiyero.
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