Video: Go Inside WICKED's Orchestra Pit With Conductor Ben Cohn





Go inside the orchestra pit at Wicked with conductor and music director Ben Cohn. In the first installment of their new Wicked in Action series, Cohn gives viewers a look inside one of the biggest orchestras on Broadway.

The new video shows him leading the orchestra through a performance at the Gershwin Theatre, specifically the act one closer, "Defying Gravity."

"The conductor is responsible for so many different elements and the dynamic of music, the tempo, the groove. That's the beauty of live performance. If you come see Wicked on any different night, you're seeing a unique show."

Wicked tells the story of two young women in the Land of Oz, one born with emerald-green skin and extraordinary talent, the other bubbly and popular, whose rivalry grows into a friendship before the world brands one 'good' and the other 'Wicked.' The musical draws on a score that includes 'Defying Gravity,' 'Popular' and 'For Good,' and unfolds as a prequel of sorts to the story audiences know from Dorothy's journey to Oz.

The conductor spotlight follows other recent videos from the same channel, including a profile of Elphaba actress Keri René Fuller and one on Carl Man's journey to playing Fiyero.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 12 Hrs 42 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming